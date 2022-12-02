Read full article on original website
Imperial Republican
Details slow to emerge on Jesse Krausnick death
Few details are being released nearly a week after a Thanksgiving night shooting when 19-year-old Jesse Krausnick of Imperial was found at an Imperial residence with a gunshot wound and later died. Law enforcement officials weren’t releasing much information early this week, other than the State Patrol news release sent...
knopnews2.com
Head-on collision west of North Platte leaves one person dead, another with minor injuries
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person is dead following a two-car crash west of North Platte. It happened Sunday afternoon between Hershey and North Platte on Highway 30. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says the driver of a sedan, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was traveling west on Highway 30 when it appears he suffered a medical condition, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a truck.
