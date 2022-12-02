Brand New Country French Inspired Home with Professionally Designed Landscaping Hits The Market for $4.3 Million in Queen Creek, Arizona

Read full article on original website
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Police Have No Leads In Case Of Strangled RoommatesStill UnsolvedPhoenix, AZ
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, AgainTom HandyArizona State
Phoenix New Times
Family-Run Mr. Sweets Bakery Brings Lebanese Baklava to North Phoenix
A small Lebanese bakery located in an unassuming North Phoenix strip mall is grabbing everyone's attention. Entering the bakery you will be greeted not only by the amiable staff but also by the warm, buttery smell that perfumes the air. To your right, an arrangement of small desserts fills the display cases with colors of bright greens, light browns, and golden yellows.
Phoenix New Times
Simple Machine Sets Its Sights on the West Valley with Glendale Taproom and Music Venue
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct name of the Venue Grand. North Valley craft beer destination Simple Machine Brewing Co. is opening a second location in downtown Glendale. The new tasting room will open, “fingers crossed,” before the Super Bowl in February, says head brewer...
Every Phoenix-area ZIP code sees drop in home prices
Home values dropped across the Valley from July to October as the red hot housing market continues to cool, according to data from Zillow. We've put the stats into an interactive map. State of play: Typical home prices, based on the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) fell most sharply on...
iheart.com
Just 1 Arizona Zip Code Ranked Among Country's Most Expensive
When it comes to real estate, Arizona is home to so many expensive homes. But did you ever stop to think what zip codes are the most expensive?. RealtyHop compiled a list of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. — and just one Arizona zip code made the list. Here's how they did it:
East Valley Tribune
Group home’s location riles Gilbert neighbors
James DeVary said he used to bring his two children, ages 2 and 4, to the Gilbert neighborhood park’s tot lot regularly – but nowadays they steer clear away from it. “I’ve stopped going to the park because of this house and because of the tenants,” DeVary said. “We don’t want any issues with the residents. They leave the house, sit on the picnic bench and hang out and drink.”
themesatribune.com
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag
For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
12news.com
Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather
ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm dampens plans in Phoenix area, causes flooding in Pinal County
Arizona saw some wet weather as a winter storm hit several parts of the state, including the Phoenix area where roadways became slippery. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has a wrap up on the latest.
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Arizona
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Arizona this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event this weekend. If you've been looking for another place to find furniture, holiday gifts, home decor, pet supplies, and more at discounted prices, you may be excited to learn that Big Lots is opening another new store location in Arizona this week.
phoenixwithkids.net
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular. Once upon a time (2015) two Arizona brothers turned their home into a gingerbread house. Each year they added more and more. Their display included hundreds of thousands of lights and even pyrotechnics!! One year they added a train to ride through the sweet street. Then in 2022 they moved this immersive display to Bell Bank Ball Park and created the most magical display of all time.
azbigmedia.com
Gummi World brings hundreds of jobs to Chandler
Gummi World today announced the company will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new, dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. The ceremony will take place December 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 70 North Juniper Dr. Chandler. The Mayor of Chandler is expected to attend.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
1 Arizona Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities
WalletHub compiled a list of America's most sinful cities.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Biggest, brightest light displays this holiday season across the Valley
The Valley isn’t exactly a frosty, winter wonderland, but there are a few places that go so above and beyond in their holiday decorations that it truly does feel like being in the North Pole when visiting. While this certainly isn’t a comprehensive list, these are a few of...
roselawgroupreporter.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
