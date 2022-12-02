ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Brand New Country French Inspired Home with Professionally Designed Landscaping Hits The Market for $4.3 Million in Queen Creek, Arizona

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Phoenix New Times

Family-Run Mr. Sweets Bakery Brings Lebanese Baklava to North Phoenix

A small Lebanese bakery located in an unassuming North Phoenix strip mall is grabbing everyone's attention. Entering the bakery you will be greeted not only by the amiable staff but also by the warm, buttery smell that perfumes the air. To your right, an arrangement of small desserts fills the display cases with colors of bright greens, light browns, and golden yellows.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

Every Phoenix-area ZIP code sees drop in home prices

Home values dropped across the Valley from July to October as the red hot housing market continues to cool, according to data from Zillow. We've put the stats into an interactive map. State of play: Typical home prices, based on the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) fell most sharply on...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Just 1 Arizona Zip Code Ranked Among Country's Most Expensive

When it comes to real estate, Arizona is home to so many expensive homes. But did you ever stop to think what zip codes are the most expensive?. RealtyHop compiled a list of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. — and just one Arizona zip code made the list. Here's how they did it:
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Group home’s location riles Gilbert neighbors

James DeVary said he used to bring his two children, ages 2 and 4, to the Gilbert neighborhood park’s tot lot regularly – but nowadays they steer clear away from it. “I’ve stopped going to the park because of this house and because of the tenants,” DeVary said. “We don’t want any issues with the residents. They leave the house, sit on the picnic bench and hang out and drink.”
GILBERT, AZ
themesatribune.com

Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives

It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag

For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather

ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
Kristen Walters

Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Arizona

A popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Arizona this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event this weekend. If you've been looking for another place to find furniture, holiday gifts, home decor, pet supplies, and more at discounted prices, you may be excited to learn that Big Lots is opening another new store location in Arizona this week.
PEORIA, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular

Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular. Once upon a time (2015) two Arizona brothers turned their home into a gingerbread house. Each year they added more and more. Their display included hundreds of thousands of lights and even pyrotechnics!! One year they added a train to ride through the sweet street. Then in 2022 they moved this immersive display to Bell Bank Ball Park and created the most magical display of all time.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Gummi World brings hundreds of jobs to Chandler

Gummi World today announced the company will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new, dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. The ceremony will take place December 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 70 North Juniper Dr. Chandler. The Mayor of Chandler is expected to attend.
CHANDLER, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona

Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions

Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
PHOENIX, AZ

