coinjournal.net
The Sandbox adds a weekly 14%. Is the cryptocurrency now bullish?
The Sandbox token gained an intraday 7% and 14% in a week. The cryptocurrency has been hit hard by a slowdown in metaverse activity. The Sandbox price (SAND) rose by more than 7% on Monday, extending the weekly gains to nearly 14%. The recovery came amid a prolonged bear market and limited activity in the metaverse. But how far can the Sandbox token sustain the recovery?
coinjournal.net
This analyst relies on on-chain metrics to support a Bitcoin rally. Is BTC a buy now?
Bitcoin rose to $17,000 on Monday. InvestAnswers thinks BTC is about to become bullish based on realised value. The token faces resistance at $19,000 and 50-day MA. Bitcoin price (BTC/USD) was up marginally on Monday as most cryptocurrencies made slight recoveries. BTC was back to $17,000 even as data by crypto derivatives exchange Deribit showed that sentiment had shifted in favour of the cryptocurrency. But as this happens, a popular crypto analyst is projecting a rally.
coinjournal.net
Ethereum back to $1,300. Vitalik Buterin advises the community on a key issue
Ethereum rose to $1,300 on Monday. Ethereum co-founder Buterin has advised crypto enthusiasts to focus on tech than the price. ETH’s recovery could face a test at the 50-day MA. Ethereum price (ETH/USD) tapped $1,300 briefly on Monday as bulls looked to win the war at $1,250 support. As...
coinjournal.net
Algorand price fails to take off amid World Cup exploits. What next?
ALGO may face further weakness unless bulls recover above $0.28. Algorand (ALGO/USD) was a cryptocurrency expected to shine as the FIFA World Cup kicked off last month. As the official blockchain sponsor of this year’s sporting event, the native token was expected to perform. Already, FIFA created its own NFT platform in September on the Algorand platform. That made it possible for football fans to buy World Cup-themed NFTs powered by Algorand. But as the event enters the best 8, ALGO price remains bearish. Why is this so?
coinjournal.net
Best Cryptos to Buy at Low Prices in December 2022
Crypto investors have been looking out for the best crypto to buy in December 2022. With prices low right now, it’s a prime investment opportunity for any long-term believer in the cryptocurrency movement. So, to cut through the noise, this article will cover 5 of the most promising crypto projects that you can buy in December 2022.
coinjournal.net
DigiByte price prediction for December 2022
Digibyte price has been in a bullish trend in the past few weeks. This recovery coincided with the rebound of other cryptocurrencies. Digibyte price has been in a slow recovery pace in the past few weeks as investors buy the coin’s dip. The DGB coin was trading at $0.0077 on Monday, which was about 26% above the lowest level this year. According to CoinMarketCap, it has a market cap of over $122 million, making it the 164th biggest coin in the world.
coinjournal.net
Is there hope for Theta token as the year comes to an end?
Theta token has lost 94% of its value from its ATH. The cryptocurrency was rejected at the $1 resistance and is correcting. THETA could end the year below $1 if a breakout does not occur at the crucial resistance. All cryptocurrencies are in tatters, at least for now. However, some...
coinjournal.net
Avalanche becomes bullish. Here is the reason and next target
Avalanche rose by 4% on Monday. Avalanche onboarded Alibaba Cloud and will use the latter’s suite of products. The cryptocurrency remains largely bearish. Avalanche price (AVAX/USD) gained more than 4% on Monday amid positive cryptocurrency news. A bear momentum has subdued the token of the Avalanche protocol for quite a while. Monday’s rally could offer hopes that AVAX will overcome a projected drop to below $10. The cryptocurrency traded at $14.07 as of press time.
coinjournal.net
Why is Axie Infinity (AXS) price rising today?
Axie Infinity (AXS) is leading the metaverse and NFT tokens amid a wider crypto market recovery. At press time, AXS was trading at $8.71 up 21.37% in the past 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, AXS is the biggest gainer today. The global crypto market cap has increased by 0.43% today...
coinjournal.net
Dogelon Mars. What’s up with the meme coin now attracting a huge following?
Dogelon Mars token rose by double digits on Monday. Fantasy sports platform Rage Fan announced a partnership with Dogelon. ELON could sustain gains if buyers defend crucial support at $0.0000003. Elon Musk-inspired Dogelon Mars (ELON/USD) is making shockwaves. The cryptocurrency gained by double digits on Monday, with investors showing great...
coinjournal.net
A net flow of 200,000 bitcoins leaves exchanges following FTX collapse, as trust broken
Exchanges balances are lower by nearly 200,000 bitcoins compared to pre-FTX, as customers have lost all trust in exchanges. This trumps the Celsius insolvency of June, where 128,000 bitcoins were pulled from exchanges in the month following Celsius’ demise. Terra collapsed in May, but seeing as it was a...
coinjournal.net
CRO rallies by 10% today as Crypto.com announces a partnership with Coca-Cola
CRO is one of the best performers amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. Crypto.com’s native token is up by 10% today following the exchange’s partnership with Coca-Cola. CRO could rally higher soon as the broader crypto market is performing well. Crypto.com announces a strategic partnership...
India central bank raises key rate, says inflation battle not over
MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase, with the central bank vowing there will be no let up in its fight to tame high inflation.
