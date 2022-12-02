ALGO may face further weakness unless bulls recover above $0.28. Algorand (ALGO/USD) was a cryptocurrency expected to shine as the FIFA World Cup kicked off last month. As the official blockchain sponsor of this year’s sporting event, the native token was expected to perform. Already, FIFA created its own NFT platform in September on the Algorand platform. That made it possible for football fans to buy World Cup-themed NFTs powered by Algorand. But as the event enters the best 8, ALGO price remains bearish. Why is this so?

8 HOURS AGO