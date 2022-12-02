Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
'Cheers' Stars Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer and Rhea Perlman Remember Kirstie Alley
The cast of Cheers remembered co-star Kirstie Alley following her death on Monday. The Emmy-winning actress died after a battle with cancer at the age of 71. Ted Danson, who played Sam Malone on the long-running sitcom, revealed the special way he remembered Alley to Deadline, noting, “I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers.”
Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' Lyrics, History, Cover Versions and More
Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" is one of the most enduring songs ever—and it almost was never released. Columbia Records initially refused to release "Hallelujah," and it received minimal promotion when it finally came out on his album Various Positions. It was through cover songs from the likes of John Cale and Jeff Buckley that made "Hallelujah" Cohen's magnum opus.
Dolly Parton Joins TikTok With Epic First Post—See It Now
Dolly Parton is known for having great stage presence, and she certainly knows how to make an entrance—even when it comes to social media. The "9 to 5" singer finally joined the popular social media app TikTok, and she announced to everyone, "I have arrived!" with her first post.
Critics Choice Nominations Are Here—'Abbott Elementary' and 'Better Call Saul' Take the Lead
The 2023 Critics Choice nominations have officially been revealed—and to say there are no surprises, well, that may be a bit of an understatement. Fan-favorite Abbott Elementary from ABC took the lead for the most nominations, earning a grand total of six across a slew of categories, including Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series.
