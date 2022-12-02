Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker gets the news that Tennessee Vols fans have been dreading
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker got some unfortunate news on Monday night. Hooker is not one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. Instead, it’s Georgia’s Stetson Bennet, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and USC’s Caleb Williams. At one point this season, Hooker was...
Jim Leonhard will leave Wisconsin's staff after bowl game
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, 40, who served as interim coach this season for seven games, will not return to the Badgers' staff next season, he announced on social media Wednesday night.
