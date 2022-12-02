Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
iheart.com
Ted Danson Was Watching 'Cheers' Before Learning Of Kirstie Alley's Death
Ted Danson was doing something he doesn't normally do on Monday (December 5) — he was watching an old episode of Cheers, the NBC sitcom he starred in back in the '80s. While on a plane, "Sam Malone" himself was watching the episode where Tom Berenger's character proposed to Kirstie Alley's character, who was hilariously on the verge of a nervous breakdown. "She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard," Danson told Deadline.
iheart.com
Big Changes Reportedly Coming To "DWTS"
Some folks may be shuffling off of “Dancing With The Stars.” The need to bring in new viewers is reportedly going to shake things up for the reality show, including removing some familiar faces. A source with the production has revealed the show is looking for “a new host, new judges, and bigger name contestants.”
iheart.com
'Fixer Upper' Star Joanna Gaines Has Emotional Break Down on New Podcast
Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines just release a memoir and new four episode companion podcast called "The Stories We Tell." The podcast featured conversations with Chip, her sisters, and her mom. Her mother Nan Stevens' episode was especially emotional as they reflected on Nan's past as well as their Korean heritage.
Comments / 0