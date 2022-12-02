Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $5,000 by 2030
Given enough time, most quality stocks will eventually double, triple, quadruple, and even quintuple their value. That's just how capitalism works. No stock will necessarily reach these milestones at the same time as any other equity, though; some will move faster than others. With that backdrop, here's a closer look...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of November jobs report
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday as investors await the monthly jobs report for November, which would provide more clues on the Federal Reserve's path of monetary tightening.
NASDAQ
Taiwan Shares May Take Further Damage On Monday
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday ended the three-day winning streak in which it jumped more than 450 points or 3.1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,970-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
CNBC
European markets muted as investors gauge China's Covid relaxation, oil moves
European markets were muted on Monday, bucking a positive trend in Asia-Pacific markets overnight, where shares rose on Monday as China relaxed Covid testing rules in some cities and signaled more easing may come. The alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed to stay the course on output policy ahead...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets After 2 Chinese, 6 Russian Warplanes Enter Air Defense Zone Without Notice
South Korea on Wednesday said it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defense identification zone (A.K.A. KADIZ) without notice. What Happened: Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (J.C.S.) said the warplanes flew across its defense identification zone but did not violate the country’s territorial air, reported Yonhap News Agency.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
European officials say US profiting from Ukraine war, call Inflation Reduction Act 'very worrying'
Top European officials expressed frustration and outrage toward President Joe Biden's green energy policies amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
This year may have been the new Tech Wreck, but now is the time to prepare for their next rally.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
While growth stocks have not been all the rage in 2022 as they were in 2021, I think investors should look at them before the calendar flips to 2023. There are a couple of reasons why growth stocks could boom next year. First, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently suggested that the Fed might begin to ease the pace of its interest rate hikes in December. That's massive news for growth investors, as that shift could lead to an increased appetite for riskier growth assets.
NASDAQ
2 Top Growth Stocks Down 42.6% and 68.5% to Buy Before They Rebound in 2023
If you're like most investors, this has been a lousy year for the stocks in your portfolio. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could lead to already pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index down 17.5% from its peak near the beginning of 2022. The...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. ARISTA NETWORKS INC (ANET) is a large-cap growth stock in...
Top EU official quits US meeting as tension over electric car subsidies persists
Efforts to resolve a simmering dispute between Europe and the United States over electric vehicle subsidies stemming from President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act suffered a blow Friday when a top EU official pulled out of talks scheduled for Monday.
NASDAQ
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.29, changing hands as low as $32.65 per share. Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
The Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Is Falling, So It’s Time to Buy
For all investors wondering when the stock market is going to bounce back, here’s your answer: In 2023 – and in a major way. The logic is exceedingly simple. Inflation caused the 2022 stock market crash. Its opposite – disinflation – will spark a massive 2023 stock market recovery.
NASDAQ
VEGOILS-Palm rebounds on stronger rival oils, lower stock expectations
JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Monday, after posting a weekly decline of more than 4%, as a recovery in rival oils and expectation of lower inventories buoyed prices. The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose...
