Registration open for several winter Becoming an Outdoors-Woman outings in the Upper Peninsula

Read full article on original website
Related
Viral Keweenaw County News Clip Perfectly Sums Up Michigan’s U.P.
The Keweenaw Peninsula is the northernmost part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is referred to as the third snowiest part of the country. With over 80 inches of snow already this season, a news station decided to talk to some of the residents in Keweenaw County to see how they were feeling about all the snow.
Friday’s Michigan snow: Another great way to track it
The storm system coming through the Great Lakes Friday and Saturday shows up on a forecast map that’s probably a new look for you. We can track the upper-level storm system center. This often gives us a much clearer idea of where the storm will track. First off, this...
Michigan State Park Has Cool Winter Sand Formations (and a Dinosaur)
While Michigan beaches get a whole lot less traffic in the wintertime, they're still lovely! A Michigan State Park has shared photos of neat winter sand formations - and a dinosaur friend!. Holland State Park Winter Sand Formations. Holland State Park is best known for its sugar sand beaches, beautiful...
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
WLUC
UP deer harvest reports from 2022 hunting season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR deputy public relations officer, John Pepin, Menominee County took the top spot in U.P. deer totals according to the numbers during this year’s season, with Delta County in second place, and Marquette County in third. Pepin explained, the new online deer harvest...
WLUC
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Board of Canvassers will be doing a recount of votes cast in the November 8 election for Proposals 2 and 3 after The Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount. Several precincts in the Upper Peninsula will take part in the...
themanchestermirror.com
Michigan hunters say 252,000 deer killed in firearms season with new rules
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. It’s been a storybook hunting season for Jennifer Parent, who bagged two big bucks this fall on her 13-acre property in Howell. With each clean shot, Parent took a day or two to celebrate her...
WLUC
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer could be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services. UPHS administration said Tuesday that it has begun the final phase of design development to determine the buildout for the remaining services at the former hospital campus on College Ave. Those services are outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, blood donor center, business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians.
There’s a possibility of winter weather action late this week, with snow
Most of this week looks fairly quiet on Michigan’s weather front. As we get toward the end of the work week we could have an accumulating snow. While it doesn’t look like a major snowstorm, most modeling is showing a weather system here Friday into early Saturday. The most accurate model puts about the southern half of Lower Michigan in the accumulating snow area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan
Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
wcsx.com
Will Michigan Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Michigan will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids
The ‘Jackets for Joints’ campaign by Puff Cannabis starts Monday
Michigan to offer new pathway into teaching through apprenticeship program
Starting next fall, a select group of nine K-12 schools will begin to bring more teachers into the classroom through a new apprenticeship program developed by the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Education said in a press release that the apprenticeship program will offer a new route for...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?
Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
What!! The Polar Express Isn’t Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Movie
Wishlisted came up with a list of Christmas movies that are well-loved in every state. "We ran the top 25 films from IMDb's Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list through every state on Google Trends, and the results suggest this nation might agree on something." As I was growing...
WLUC
Delta County community members hold fundraiser for Escanaba woman
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Community members hosted a spaghetti lunch benefit for an Escanaba woman Sunday afternoon. The fundraiser was held at the Highland Golf Club in Escanaba for Kara Morehouse. She began having various medical issues earlier this year and has been unable to work for the last three months.
Comments / 0