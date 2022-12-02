ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Billy Porter Commands Attention In Distressed Ruffles & Popped Collar With Hidden Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Billy Porter made a head-turning entrance as he arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. Although the actor was not nominated for any awards, Porter presented the Music Icon Award to Shania Twain. The “American Horror Story” actor opted for a monochrome look for the night with a long, black ruffled top that featured a distressed popped collar and three-quarter sleeves. He added a black leather belt around his waist. The actor paired the look with a pair of black wide-leg pants. Porter opted for silver-toned accessories with a diamond statement necklace that matched his sparkling...
