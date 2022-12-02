Read full article on original website
Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Sunday marks the fifth year anniversary of the Thomas Fire. The fire that burned 281,893 acres began Monday evening on Dec. 4 near Thomas Aquinas College, north of Santa Paula. Over one thousand structures, including homes, were destroyed. Firefighters would soon take control of Thomas late December, but was officially contained on The post Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons Named Santa Barbara County Physician of the Year
The Central Coast Medical Association honored Lynn Fitzgibbons, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for Santa Barbara County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
Santa Barbara Edhat
50 Years of Santa Barbara and Puerto Vallarta Sister Committees
Members of Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Committee at 50th Celebration Dinner on the beach of Los Arcos Hotel Saturday, December 3, 2022. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Mayor Randy Rowse was unabe to attend but sent a video message.
"Goleta’s Finest" 2022 winners announced
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, announced the 2022 "Goleta’s Finest" award, winners.
Fisherman seriously injured when boat runs aground in Santa Barbara
Somehow, the captain was trapped in the fish well by a 4-by-4-foot ice box.
Headed outside this holiday season? Here’s your guide to SLO County’s best hiking trails
From Montana de Oro State Park to the Pismo Preserve, here are the top local spots for getting away from it all.
Noozhawk
With Collective Impact, SB ACT Makes Progress on Homelessness in Santa Barbara
[Noozhawk’s note: First in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation.]. It started simply in 2005, with two pastors showing up weekly at Santa Barbara’s Pershing Park with bowls of spaghetti to feed the homeless. And for five years, the meal train continued, delivered by Jeff Shaffer...
kclu.org
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
Central Coast business owners respond to hateful messages over drag events
Since receiving the messages, local businesses have formed a group to provide security resources for LGBTQ events.
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches
The Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments have issued a general rain advisory to avoid swimming, surfing, or water based activities due to the potential health risks tied to the rain storms water runoff in the local area. The post Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hundreds of sea lions have taken over a Ventura County beach
A mass migration of sea lions is making a splash, with hundreds taking over the sandy shores of a Ventura County beach. Sea lions have historically lived in Silver Strand Beach but in recent years, many more have made their way over, a migration that’s mostly caused by human influences. Many sea lions can be […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Driver "Lucky to Be Alive" in Nojoqui Summit Crash
A driver is reportedly "lucky to be alive" after a crash on Highway 101 at Nojoqui Summit on Sunday morning. At 9:33 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the highway's southbound lanes, just south of the summit, and discovered a Toyota sedan had gone off the roadway and struck a tree at highway speed.
tourcounsel.com
East Beach, Santa Barbara, California (with Map & Photos)
California will always be on the list of best beaches in the United States. In this case we are going to Santa Bárbara, at the eastern end of a sector of almost four miles of beaches that border the city. This sandy area is conditioned for the greatest pleasure...
Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’
Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
calcoastnews.com
Rock slide closes Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Big Sur
A rock slide discovered Friday has shut down Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to south of Big Sur in Monterey County, according to Caltrans. Rocks fell from a cliffside onto the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Big Sur. Caltrans engineers are assessing the damage before beginning the cleanup.
NBC Bay Area
Storm Damage Closes Highway 1 South of Big Sur
Caltrans says moderate and widespread storm damage has closed Highway 1 in both directions, from 2.5 miles south of Big Sur at Fuller's Point to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County. The closure originally went into effect Saturday afternoon at the request of CHP after reports of rockslides and...
Noozhawk
With Capps Out, Open Seat on Santa Barbara School Board Draws One Candidate So Far
There's an open seat on the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education. Longtime member Laura Capps recently stepped down after she was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. The application process opened Thursday and will end at 5 p.m. Dec. 16. Late applications will not...
Toy donations fill a boat in Channel Islands Harbor
OXNARD, Calif.-A holiday food and toy drive raised a "boat load" of donations. The 2022 Channel Islands Harbor Holiday Food and Toy drive filled an electric boat more than once. Volunteers made it easy for people to drive through and drop off items at Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard. Cash donations are being matched. "To see The post Toy donations fill a boat in Channel Islands Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend
SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
Update: Highway 1 closed near Big Sur due to rock slide
“Geo-tech engineers are assessing the damage before cleanup,” Caltrans said.
