Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Nia Long Blasts Boston Celtics For Not Reaching Out After Ime Udoka Scandal: ‘It’s Very Disappointing’
Nia Long is putting the Boston Celtics organization on blast following her split from Ime Udoka, criticizing the team for not reaching out to her following his cheating scandal.
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga Not Thrilled To Be Working Together In ‘Joker 2’, Rumors Claim
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are teaming up in Joker 2, but there are whispers that they are not excited to be working together again. According to National Enquirer, Cooper has some negative feelings toward Gaga especially because the latter is flaky.
Gabrielle Union Discloses She Used to Minimize Her Blackness by Hiding Upper Lip
Actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Gabrielle Union is opening up about the pressures she faced to conform to the Eurocentric standards of beauty in Hollywood. In an interview with Yahoo News, she said that she would intentionally minimize her Blackness but hiding her upper lip. “I mean to not make light...
Ralph Fiennes reveals bizarre link to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Ralph Fiennes once served as a 'relationship decoy' for Jennifer Lopez. Ralph Fiennes has spoken about being used as a “relationship decoy” for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when they first started dating. The British actor starred alongside Lopez in the 2002 romcom Maid in Manhattan, with filming...
