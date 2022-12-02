Read full article on original website
South Africa’s lawmakers delay debate on president’s future
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s lawmakers have postponed until next week a debate on the damning report that has resulted in calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down. The session was scheduled to take place in Cape Town on Tuesday to discuss a parliamentary panel’s report that found Ramaphosa may have broken anti-corruption laws in relation to the theft of a large sum of dollars from his Phala Phala farm in 2020. The much-awaited sitting has been moved to Dec. 13 to allow time for all lawmakers to attend the sitting in person instead of joining it virtually, according to a decision by parliament’s programming committee.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Brazil dances its way into World Cup quarterfinals thanks to dazzling display against South Korea
Brazil danced its way past South Korea and into the World Cup quarterfinals on Monday, sweeping aside its opponent 4-1 in a dazzling performance at Qatar 2022. This was a real statement of intent from Brazil, as Tite’s side showed why it was considered the favorite to lift the trophy coming into the tournament.
Late Chinese leader Jiang hailed in memorial service
BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders eulogized the late Jiang Zemin on Tuesday as a loyal Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country’s rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid Communist Party control over society. President and current party leader Xi Jinping praised Jiang in an hour-long address at Beijing’s Great...
China’s Xi visiting Saudi Arabia amid bid to boost economy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is attending a pair of regional summits in Saudi Arabia amid efforts to kick-start economic growth weighed down by strict anti-COVID-19 measures. The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday Xi will attend the inaugural China-Arab States Summit and a meeting with leaders of the six nations that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. His state visit to Saudi Arabia will end on Saturday. China is the world’s second largest economy, a leading consumer of oil and source of foreign investment. China imports half of its oil, and half of those imports come from Saudi Arabia. Chinese economic growth rebounded to 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September.
Dominica’s leader expected to stay following snap elections
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is expected to remain leader of the eastern Caribbean island after snap general elections that the main opposition party and its supporters boycotted. Twenty-one of 32 seats in the House of Assembly were up for grabs in Tuesday’s voting, with several automatically going to Skerrit’s Dominica Labor Party since the opposition parties did not submit candidates. The remaining nine members are chosen by the assembly or the president and two other members are ex-officio, held by the speaker and attorney general. As of late Tuesday, Skerrit’s party had won 15 seats, according to preliminary results released by Dominica’s electoral office.
Jesuit artist has ministry cut; Vatican doesn’t prosecute
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican is under pressure to explain why it didn’t prosecute a famous Jesuit artist and merely let his order restrict the priest’s ministry following allegations that he abused his authority over adult women. Mosaics by the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik decorate the basilica at Lourdes, the Vatican’s own chapel and churches around the globe. The Jesuits announced in a statement made public this week that the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith had received a complaint against Rupnik last year but determined the statute of limitations had expired. The Jesuits didn’t specify the nature of the allegations but continued forbidding him from hearing confession or giving spiritual direction.
Spain’s former king wins latest stage in harassment lawsuit
LONDON (AP) — Spain’s former king has won the latest stage of a London court battle with an ex-lover who accused him of harassment after they split up. Danish socialite and businessperson Corinna Larsen unofficial partner of Juan Carlos I for years. She sued the former monarch in 2020, alleging he caused her “great mental pain” by spying on and harassing her after their relationship ended in 2012. Juan Carlos, 84, denies wrongdoing. A U.K. appeals court panel ruled on Tuesday that the alleged harassment that took place before Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 was “immune from the jurisdiction of the courts of this country.”
UN aid chief: Ukrainians are suffering `colossal’ torment
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is decrying the “colossal” torment Ukrainians are suffering from “senseless war” and Russian destruction of its infrastructure. Martin Griffiths’ view was echoed Tuesday by the United States and its Western allies but strongly opposed by Russia, which accused Ukraine of seeking its destruction. At a U.N. Security Council meeting, Martin Griffiths outlined the toll of “the widespread death, displacement and suffering” caused since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, exacerbated by Moscow’s recent attacks that have created an energy and water crisis in the country as temperatures plummet below freezing. He said over 14 million people are now “forcibly displaced” from their homes.
Former Nazi camp secretary voices regret, seeks acquittal
BERLIN (AP) — Lawyers for a 97-year-old former secretary to the SS commander of Nazi Germany’s Stutthof concentration camp have asked for their client’s client. They argued Tuesday that Irmgard Furchner didn’t know about the atrocities committed at the camp. A spokesman for the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany said Furchner said in her closing statement that she was sorry for what had happened and regretted that she had been there at the time. Prosecutors have called for her to be convicted as an accessory to murder and given a two-year suspended sentence. Furchner made headlines last year when she absconded from the trial. A verdict is expected on Dec. 20.
US says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says it will expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States, saying conditions in the Caribbean nation are too dangerous for their forced return. The Homeland Security Department said Monday that Haitians who were in the United States Nov. 6 could apply for Temporary Protected Status, which typically includes authorization to work. Those who were granted TPS last year can stay an additional 18 months until August 2024. The administration has extended temporary status for several countries and expanded or introduced it for Haiti, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Myanmar, Cameroon and Venezuela.
Amnesty International Canada says it was hacked by Beijing
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian branch of Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack sponsored by China. The human rights organization says it first detected the breach Oct. 5 and hired forensic investigators and cyber security experts to investigate. It says cybersecurity firm Secureworks said there was no attempt to monetize the access and the nature of the searches means the group behind the attack was likely “sponsored or tasked by the Chinese state.” The searches in their systems were specifically and solely related to China and Hong Kong, as well as a few prominent Chinese activists.
Australia’s central bank raises key interest rate to 3.1%
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia’s central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 3.1% as it tries to wrestle down inflation. The increase was the bank’s eighth in a row for the bank and takes the rate to its highest level in 10 years. Still, it remains lower than in many other countries including the United States, where the Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said inflation remains too high at 6.9%. He said global factors are the main reason inflation is high, but strong domestic demand relative to the ability of the economy to meet that demand is another factor.
Ex-Miami US Rep. David Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government was arrested Monday on charges of money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering. David Rivera, a Republican who has been marred by scandals stretching back to his days...
Tensions over trade deals exposed at Mercosur summit
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A summit of the four Mercosur nations has exposed tensions as Uruguay’s eagerness to seek out foreign markets collides with opposition from Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. Uruguay has complained of economic damage from the bloc’s tariffs and other trade restrictions and criticizes the failure of Mercosur to reach trade agreements with any of world’s 10 biggest economic powers. Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said Tuesday that his country must “open up to the world” and it intends to negotiate a free trade agreement with China as well as join the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina have threatened legal and trade sanctions if Uruguay tries to strike deals on its own, saying that would violate the bloc’s rule for consensus for decision-making.
Meta threatens to remove news content over US journalism bargaining bill
Facebook owner Meta threatened to remove news content from its platforms on Monday following reports that US lawmakers have added controversial legislation favoring news media to the annual defense authorization bill. The warning highlights the danger that Meta perceives to its business model in the face of the proposed bill,...
Argentina’s VP Fernández guilty in $1B fraud, gets 6 years
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison and a lifetime ban from holding public office for a fraud scheme that embezzled $1 billion through public works projects during her presidency. A three-judge panel found the...
After year of climate disasters, world off-track to curb warming
Catastrophic floods, crop-wilting droughts and record heatwaves this year have shown that climate change warnings are increasingly becoming reality and this is "just the beginning", experts say, as international efforts to cut planet-heating emissions founder. Record heatwaves damaged crops from China to Europe, while drought has brought millions to the point of starvation in the Horn of Africa.
