KEYT
China’s Xi visiting Saudi Arabia amid bid to boost economy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is attending a pair of regional summits in Saudi Arabia amid efforts to kick-start economic growth weighed down by strict anti-COVID-19 measures. The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday Xi will attend the inaugural China-Arab States Summit and a meeting with leaders of the six nations that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. His state visit to Saudi Arabia will end on Saturday. China is the world’s second largest economy, a leading consumer of oil and source of foreign investment. China imports half of its oil, and half of those imports come from Saudi Arabia. Chinese economic growth rebounded to 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September.
KEYT
Amnesty International Canada says it was hacked by Beijing
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian branch of Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack sponsored by China. The human rights organization says it first detected the breach Oct. 5 and hired forensic investigators and cyber security experts to investigate. It says cybersecurity firm Secureworks said there was no attempt to monetize the access and the nature of the searches means the group behind the attack was likely “sponsored or tasked by the Chinese state.” The searches in their systems were specifically and solely related to China and Hong Kong, as well as a few prominent Chinese activists.
KEYT
Late Chinese leader Jiang hailed in memorial service
BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders eulogized the late Jiang Zemin on Tuesday as a loyal Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country’s rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid Communist Party control over society. President and current party leader Xi Jinping praised Jiang in an hour-long address at Beijing’s Great...
KEYT
China’s Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin’s memorial service
China’s Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-Covid policy and authoritarian rule. At the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi led...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
KEYT
US says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says it will expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States, saying conditions in the Caribbean nation are too dangerous for their forced return. The Homeland Security Department said Monday that Haitians who were in the United States Nov. 6 could apply for Temporary Protected Status, which typically includes authorization to work. Those who were granted TPS last year can stay an additional 18 months until August 2024. The administration has extended temporary status for several countries and expanded or introduced it for Haiti, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Myanmar, Cameroon and Venezuela.
KEYT
Tensions over trade deals exposed at Mercosur summit
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A summit of the four Mercosur nations has exposed tensions as Uruguay’s eagerness to seek out foreign markets collides with opposition from Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. Uruguay has complained of economic damage from the bloc’s tariffs and other trade restrictions and criticizes the failure of Mercosur to reach trade agreements with any of world’s 10 biggest economic powers. Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said Tuesday that his country must “open up to the world” and it intends to negotiate a free trade agreement with China as well as join the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina have threatened legal and trade sanctions if Uruguay tries to strike deals on its own, saying that would violate the bloc’s rule for consensus for decision-making.
KEYT
EU agrees deal to ban products which fuel deforestation
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers and governments reached a deal Tuesday that would ban the import of products which contribute to deforestation around the world. The preliminary agreement, which must still be formally adopted by the EU parliament, requires companies to verify that goods they sell in the EU have not led to deforestation and forest degradation anywhere in the world as of 2021. Companies need to show that goods they import comply with rules in the country of origin, including on human rights and the protection of indigenous people. Forests around the world are increasingly under threat from clearance for timber and agriculture, including soybean and palm oil.
KEYT
Australia’s central bank raises key interest rate to 3.1%
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia’s central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 3.1% as it tries to wrestle down inflation. The increase was the bank’s eighth in a row for the bank and takes the rate to its highest level in 10 years. Still, it remains lower than in many other countries including the United States, where the Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said inflation remains too high at 6.9%. He said global factors are the main reason inflation is high, but strong domestic demand relative to the ability of the economy to meet that demand is another factor.
KEYT
South Africa’s lawmakers delay debate on president’s future
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s lawmakers have postponed until next week a debate on the damning report that has resulted in calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down. The session was scheduled to take place in Cape Town on Tuesday to discuss a parliamentary panel’s report that found Ramaphosa may have broken anti-corruption laws in relation to the theft of a large sum of dollars from his Phala Phala farm in 2020. The much-awaited sitting has been moved to Dec. 13 to allow time for all lawmakers to attend the sitting in person instead of joining it virtually, according to a decision by parliament’s programming committee.
KEYT
Global survey: workplace violence, harassment is widespread
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The first attempt to survey the extent of violence and harassment at work around the globe has found that workplace abuse is widespread, and particularly pronounced among young people, migrants, and wage earners, especially women. More than 22% of the nearly 75,000 workers in 121 countries surveyed last year reported having experienced at least one type of violence or harassment, according to the report released Monday by the U.N. International Labor Organization, the Lloyd’s Register Foundation and Gallup. It said: “Violence and harassment in the world of work is a pervasive and harmful phenomenon, with profound and costly effects.”
KEYT
UN aid chief: Ukrainians are suffering `colossal’ torment
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is decrying the “colossal” torment Ukrainians are suffering from “senseless war” and Russian destruction of its infrastructure. Martin Griffiths’ view was echoed Tuesday by the United States and its Western allies but strongly opposed by Russia, which accused Ukraine of seeking its destruction. At a U.N. Security Council meeting, Martin Griffiths outlined the toll of “the widespread death, displacement and suffering” caused since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, exacerbated by Moscow’s recent attacks that have created an energy and water crisis in the country as temperatures plummet below freezing. He said over 14 million people are now “forcibly displaced” from their homes.
KEYT
Greece seeks ‘win-win’ deal on Parthenon Sculptures in UK
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Cabinet ministers from the Greek and British governments have discussed Greece’s bid to get the Parthenon Sculptures back from London. But the two gave no sign on Tuesday that the world’s thorniest cultural heritage issue was any closer to resolution. Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said he told U.K. Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty that Athens seeks a “win-win” solution with the British Museum, where the ancient Greek marble works are displayed. Their talks in Athens followed a Greek newspaper’s report that the British Museum’s chairperson has held secret discussions with Greece’s prime minister about the return of the 5th century B.C. sculptures from the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis.
KEYT
US court dismisses suit against Saudi prince in killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a U.S. lawsuit against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Tuesday’s ruling bows to the Biden administration’s insistence that the prince was legally immune in the case. Washington, D.C., U.S. District Judge John D. Bates heeded the U.S. government’s request shielding Prince Mohammed from the case under the longstanding principle of limited immunity for heads of government. That’s despite what Bates called “credible allegations of his involvement in Khashoggi’s murder.” Saudi officials killed Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, had written critically of Prince Mohammed.
KEYT
Ex-Miami US Rep. David Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government was arrested Monday on charges of money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering. David Rivera, a Republican who has been marred by scandals stretching back to his days...
KEYT
Microsoft could soon have its first union
Some 300 quality assurance workers at Microsoft-owned gaming studio ZeniMax are in the process of voting to form what would be the first union at the tech giant, organizers confirmed to CNN Business. The workers are organizing with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union and have until the end...
