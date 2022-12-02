Concerns arise with public administrator after employees leave department
Three veteran employees have left the Buchanan County public administrator department in the last month and a half, leading to concerns that the department isn’t able to fulfill its duties.
The public administrator’s job is to take care of people who can’t take care of themselves, from finances to well-being. The employees are court appointed to be the guardian, conservator and representative of people who are deemed by physicians or the department of mental health to be incapacitated.
