ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph News-Press

Concerns arise with public administrator after employees leave department

By Quinn Ritzdorf News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qHum_0jVHZiH900

Three veteran employees have left the Buchanan County public administrator department in the last month and a half, leading to concerns that the department isn’t able to fulfill its duties.

The public administrator’s job is to take care of people who can’t take care of themselves, from finances to well-being. The employees are court appointed to be the guardian, conservator and representative of people who are deemed by physicians or the department of mental health to be incapacitated.

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week

(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
KCTV 5

Mother charged in death of child, neglect of another at KC residence

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman has been charged by Jackson County prosecutors in connection to the death of a child and the neglect of another in their KC residence. According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 5700 block of St. John avenue...
rejournals.com

Livestock company moves headquarters to The District development in Kansas

Copaken Brooks is welcoming Vytelle to The District at Lenexa City Center. Vytelle will move its current headquarters from Hermiston, Oregon, to the second floor of Penn II at 8789 Penrose Lane, leasing 2,477 square feet in total. Vytelle is a precision livestock company that is reshaping how cattle producers...
KCTV 5

KC Streetcar turns to buses Monday because of downtown incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident at a nearby building off 16th Street and Main Street in downtown Kansas City is forcing changes to the KC Streetcar operations Monday. Northbound Main Street between 16th Street and Truman Road is closed and will be all day and night. Instead, riders will use the Ride KC Transit buses with detours around certain areas as they fix this up.
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Resident Arrested in Holt County on Outstanding Warrant Sunday

A Kansas City, MO resident was arrested Sunday at 9:41 AM in Holt County on an outstanding warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Alexandra M. Hammon for an outstanding Clay County probation violation warrant. She was also cited for driving while suspended and failed to display valid plates.
Evan Crosby

Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - When you think of careers that come with six-figure incomes, you likely think of professionals like doctors and lawyers. While those professions do tend to pay competitive salaries, the Kansas City metro is actually home to a wide range of jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. And some of these professions don't even require a college degree.
KMBC.com

Two people found shot to death in a rural Douglas County home

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found shot to death in a home south of Lawrence, Kansas, on Monday. Deputies were notified just after 7 a.m. of a possible shooting in the 700 Block of East 1550 Road in rural Douglas County.
KOLR10 News

Inmate at Licking prison dies: 12th of the year

LICKING, Mo. — This morning, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died, making him the 12th prisoner to die in the center this year. At 6:14 a.m. on Dec. 2, Waymond Williams was pronounced dead. Williams was a 60-year-old from Jackson County who was serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault. He […]
KYTV

Man from Kansas City marks 12th inmate to die in Licking prison since June

LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A man serving a seven-year sentence at the South Central Correctional Center has died, according to a press release. The prison says 60-year-old Waymond Williams died Friday morning. He was officially pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. Williams was sentenced for a...
WIBW

Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened at 11:15 am, Sunday, Dec. 4th. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, says deputies responded Sunday morning, Dec. 4th, to 2601 Knoll Ct., just east of K-4 and the Shawnee County line. The victim has been...
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
244
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy