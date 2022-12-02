ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Herschel Walker extremely confused about election

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker Lost, But the GOP Is Still Poisoned By MAGA Loonies

Tonight, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won re-election to the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican Herschel Walker. Depending on your perspective, it’s either a peak moment for American democracy or its nadir.First, the good news. Walker is one of the worst political candidates in modern political history—and tonight, thankfully, he lost. Possessing no experience in government or politics, he provided voters with scant evidence that he even understood the responsibilities of the job he sought. Indeed, in a brief interview with Politico this week, Walker appeared to suggest that his victory would ensure Republican control of the “House.” Walker is, of...
Reuters

Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud scheme

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's real estate company was convicted on Tuesday of carrying out a 15-year-long criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities, adding to the legal woes facing the former U.S. president as he campaigns for the office again in 2024.
The Independent

Georgia runoff results – live: Warnock defeats Herschel Walker in crucial Senate seat

Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock has defeated former football star Herschel Walker in Georgia’s runoff election for the US Senate.The Associated Press and other US outlets have now projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted, it means Mr Warnock – the first Black US senator from Georgia– has an unassailable lead against his Republican rival in the race to win a full six-year term.Mr Walker maintained his advantage in Republican-leaning rural areas while Mr Warnock was notching a strong performance in...
