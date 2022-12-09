The Dyson supersonic hair dryer has £50 off – but for this weekend only

Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill: Dyson ’s supersonic hair dryer currently has £50 off, thanks to Currys, but you’ll have to be quick.

Much like the airwrap , the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted.

Launched in 2016, the brand’s first foray into beauty was the result of $71 million worth of research, as it set out to create a totally new drying experience. It’s safe to say it suceeded in this – with the hair dryer quickly rising to cult status.

For this weekend only, the hair tool has been slashed to just £279.99 – that’s a £50 saving – courtesy of Currys.

To make sure you don’t miss out (one sold every two minutes over the Black Friday weekend), read on for everything you need to know about the Dyson supersonic dryer deal at Currys.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was £329.99, now £279.99, Currys.co.uk

There is no denying that the one-of-a-kind styling tool is immensely popular. When we reviewed the dryer , our writer noted that it’s “powerful and versatile”. It “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”.

“While it can be used on hair of all lengths and thickness, those with thicker or longer hair will reap the benefits the most,” they added. If you’re styling your hair on a regular basis, you need this in your beauty bounty.

The £50-saving is only available in store and online until this Sunday (4 December) – owing to its popularity, you’ll want to be rapid. Go, go, go!

