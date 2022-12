Sterling Hawkins, founder of the #NOMATTERWHAT movement and author of best-seller “Hunting Discomfort,” will address attendees during the 2023 Leadership Conference, according to a News & Insights report by the RV Industry Association (RVIA). The conference, taking place March 15-18, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz., will bring together top-level management as well as next generation leaders from RV industry manufacturers, suppliers, dealers, and campgrounds.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO