Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Twilight Wish Foundation gives two Middletown seniors a special holiday treat
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – “We had been chosen to go to the show,” 73-year-old Linda Larson said. She and 86-year-old Janice Spencer were recently treated to an incredible day. A ride in a limo to see Christmas in Connecticut at The Goodspeed, accompanied by a special lunch. “Well, I enjoyed it. Things I’ve never done […]
whsthelancelot.com
Best Breakfast in Waterford
Located within miles of one another, The Shack, Cafe NV Bakery, and When Pigs Fly are the three well-known eateries that makeup Waterford’s breakfast scene. they are all. However, there is still much debate on which of these establishments serves the town’s best breakfast. The Shack is one...
The Jewish Press
Connecticut Local School Board Reverses Decision to Delete Jewish High Holidays
The school board of Farmington in Hartford County in central Connecticut on Monday night told an audience of about 200 parents it was changing its decision to remove Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from its 2023 academic calendar. The decision followed more than an hour of complaints from the parents who called the initial decision insensitive. Some parents called for bringing back Diwali, too, which the board promised to consider.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Alyssa Taglia attends Cheshire’s Business Woman of the Year luncheon
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Alyssa Taglia was a guest speaker at the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Woman of the Year luncheon on Dec. 2. They had a wonderful afternoon at 122 Elm Street Tavern to celebrate Business Woman of the Year Linda DeSilva from Main Street Caffe.
Eyewitness News
Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar. Updated: 6 hours ago. A recent decision made by the Farmington Board of Education stirred up some controversy.
Yale Daily News
Davenport formal canceled mid-event after students sneak in alcohol
Gnomecoming, Davenport College’s annual formal dance, came to an abrupt halt on Friday evening following the discovery of prohibited alcoholic beverages and underage drinking at the venue. This year’s Gnomecoming, which took place at the 80 Proof American Kitchen & Bar, divided attendees into two cohorts. First years and...
Road Trip Worthy: Eat Your Favorite Fair Foods All Year Long at This Connecticut Restaurant
One of my favorite things to do in the Summer and Fall months is going to any fairs, festivals, or carnivals in the area. Fairs, festivals, and even just local town carnivals bring so much entertainment and things to do year after year. Going to a fair on a sunny...
Yale Daily News
Historic Edgewood mansion soon to be site of Montessori school
One of the Elm City’s historic mansions will soon become a center for childcare and education. The mansion, located on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, is the site of an expansion to the Montessori School On Edgewood that would add a private childcare center for infants and toddlers ages 6 weeks to 3 years.
Eyewitness News
FAMILY FRIDAY: Old Saybrook Starlight Festival and tree lighting will be taking place tomorrow night
The Be The One Foundation donates $3,333.333 to CT Foodshare's Turkey Trot. Scot Haney helps collect donations from Complete Care Glendale Center in Naugatuck as part of CT Foodshare's Turkey Trot. 30th Annual CT Foodshare Turkey trot underway. Updated: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:25 PM UTC. CT Foodshare collected frozen...
NBC Connecticut
Berlin Family Gets One-of-a-Kind Present During Santa's Express
Every year, Santa's Express makes its way through the Kensington section of Berlin to deliver presents and smiles to families. One family got more than they asked for this year, and a surprise of a lifetime. On Saturday, Kensington Fire Rescue was out delivering presents. While making stops to homes...
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
New Cat Café In Connecticut Helps Cuddly Kittens Find Furever Homes
The cat's out of the bag when it comes to a new Connecticut café that is already making a huge impression on guests.All the Single Kitties officially opened in Middlesex County with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 17.The business, located at 242 Main St. in Old Saybrook, is only the se…
WTNH.com
How to spot changes in elderly relatives over holidays
NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — One of the greatest blessings of the holiday season is gathering with friends and loved ones that we don’t usually see throughout the year. However, for many families, that time spent with loved ones over the holidays also presents a unique opportunity to spot changes in older family members that may indicate a greater need for long-term care.
Mary Wade Home’s Oldest (Building) To Become Young Again
A Fair Haven-anchoring nursing home has embarked on an estimated $10 million capital campaign to refurbish its venerable, historic 19th-century Boardman Residence with central air conditioning, fewer shared bathrooms, and a host of other repairs. Mary Wade Home CEO David Hunter detailed those major facility upgrade plans Thursday night during...
Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location
FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
Christmas tree shortage impacting Conn. families
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas trees are selling fast! Some local Christmas tree farms sold out of trees on their first-weekend open. Wells Hollow Farm in Shelton said this weekend will likely be their busiest of the season but said they will not sell out. December in CT: Your guide to winter, holiday events this […]
connecticuthistory.org
Little Sorrel, Connecticut’s Confederate War Horse
A foal born on a farm owned by Noah C. Collins on Pink Street (now Springfield Road) became one of the most famous residents of Somers, Connecticut, and a legendary figure of the Civil War. That horse, later known as Little Sorrel, grew up in Somers but earned fame as the mount of Confederate General Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. As Jackson’s trusted companion, the steed carried him into some of the most well-known battles in US history. Little Sorrel’s wartime service earned him a place of honor at the Virginia Military institute and, in 1990, his hometown of Somers named a street after him.
zip06.com
Retail Marijuana Store Hearing Set for Dec. 19
An application for a retail marijuana store in Westbrook will get a second public hearing from the Zoning Commission on Monday, Dec. 19 after the Commission voted to continue the hearing at its meeting on Nov. 28. Last year, Connecticut legislators passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults...
bee-news.com
Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II
Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
Comments / 0