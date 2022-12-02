ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

whsthelancelot.com

Best Breakfast in Waterford

Located within miles of one another, The Shack, Cafe NV Bakery, and When Pigs Fly are the three well-known eateries that makeup Waterford’s breakfast scene. they are all. However, there is still much debate on which of these establishments serves the town’s best breakfast. The Shack is one...
WATERFORD, CT
The Jewish Press

Connecticut Local School Board Reverses Decision to Delete Jewish High Holidays

The school board of Farmington in Hartford County in central Connecticut on Monday night told an audience of about 200 parents it was changing its decision to remove Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from its 2023 academic calendar. The decision followed more than an hour of complaints from the parents who called the initial decision insensitive. Some parents called for bringing back Diwali, too, which the board promised to consider.
FARMINGTON, CT
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut

The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
WILTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar. Updated: 6 hours ago. A recent decision made by the Farmington Board of Education stirred up some controversy.
WATERTOWN, CT
Yale Daily News

Davenport formal canceled mid-event after students sneak in alcohol

Gnomecoming, Davenport College’s annual formal dance, came to an abrupt halt on Friday evening following the discovery of prohibited alcoholic beverages and underage drinking at the venue. This year’s Gnomecoming, which took place at the 80 Proof American Kitchen & Bar, divided attendees into two cohorts. First years and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Historic Edgewood mansion soon to be site of Montessori school

One of the Elm City’s historic mansions will soon become a center for childcare and education. The mansion, located on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, is the site of an expansion to the Montessori School On Edgewood that would add a private childcare center for infants and toddlers ages 6 weeks to 3 years.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Berlin Family Gets One-of-a-Kind Present During Santa's Express

Every year, Santa's Express makes its way through the Kensington section of Berlin to deliver presents and smiles to families. One family got more than they asked for this year, and a surprise of a lifetime. On Saturday, Kensington Fire Rescue was out delivering presents. While making stops to homes...
BERLIN, CT
WTNH.com

How to spot changes in elderly relatives over holidays

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — One of the greatest blessings of the holiday season is gathering with friends and loved ones that we don’t usually see throughout the year. However, for many families, that time spent with loved ones over the holidays also presents a unique opportunity to spot changes in older family members that may indicate a greater need for long-term care.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Mary Wade Home’s Oldest (Building) To Become Young Again

A Fair Haven-anchoring nursing home has embarked on an estimated $10 million capital campaign to refurbish its venerable, historic 19th-century Boardman Residence with central air conditioning, fewer shared bathrooms, and a host of other repairs. Mary Wade Home CEO David Hunter detailed those major facility upgrade plans Thursday night during...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location

FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Christmas tree shortage impacting Conn. families

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas trees are selling fast! Some local Christmas tree farms sold out of trees on their first-weekend open. Wells Hollow Farm in Shelton said this weekend will likely be their busiest of the season but said they will not sell out. December in CT: Your guide to winter, holiday events this […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Little Sorrel, Connecticut’s Confederate War Horse

A foal born on a farm owned by Noah C. Collins on Pink Street (now Springfield Road) became one of the most famous residents of Somers, Connecticut, and a legendary figure of the Civil War. That horse, later known as Little Sorrel, grew up in Somers but earned fame as the mount of Confederate General Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. As Jackson’s trusted companion, the steed carried him into some of the most well-known battles in US history. Little Sorrel’s wartime service earned him a place of honor at the Virginia Military institute and, in 1990, his hometown of Somers named a street after him.
SOMERS, CT
zip06.com

Retail Marijuana Store Hearing Set for Dec. 19

An application for a retail marijuana store in Westbrook will get a second public hearing from the Zoning Commission on Monday, Dec. 19 after the Commission voted to continue the hearing at its meeting on Nov. 28. Last year, Connecticut legislators passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults...
WESTBROOK, CT
bee-news.com

Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II

Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
OXFORD, CT

