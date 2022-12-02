ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest Made In Hibbing Drug Bust

HIBBING, MN (KDAL) – Following an investigation by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, officers executed a search warrant in a Hibbing apartment this week. 52 year old Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested and faces charges that include two counts of 1st degree sales of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
