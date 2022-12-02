Read full article on original website
Arrest Made In Hibbing Drug Bust
HIBBING, MN (KDAL) – Following an investigation by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, officers executed a search warrant in a Hibbing apartment this week. 52 year old Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested and faces charges that include two counts of 1st degree sales of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Mountain Iron-Buhl football pulls off miracle comeback winning first state title in 50 years
Mountain Iron-Buhl football kicked off in the 9-Man state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday morning. The Mountain Iron-Buhl (MIB) football team pulled off the comeback of their careers Saturday morning besting Spring Grove 28-25 to claim the 9-Man state football championship and finish their season undefeated at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Northern Minnesota man gets 48 years in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Virginia, Minnesota man has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend. Derek Malevich, 42, was sentenced to 583 months in prison for the murder of 32-year-old Kristen Ann Bicking, after he pleaded guilty in October. Bicking was in a previous relationship with Malevich but they weren't together...
