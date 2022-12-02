Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Great American Family’s Neal Bledsoe Leaves Network After Candace Cameron Bure Controversy
The fallout from Candace Cameron Bure’s comments about portraying “traditional marriage” on Great America Family continues. Neal Bledsoe has announced he is stepping away from the network in a lengthy statement emphasizing his support for the LGBTQIA+ community. “My life wouldn’t be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ […]
Angelina Jolie made new accusations against Brad Pitt
Fans of both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have long been tired of their endless court showdowns. But there is no end in sight for them yet: the other day the actress filed a new application to the court, in which she brought additional charges against her ex-husband. Jolie, who is doing everything to make Pitt look like a perfect monster, in her new statement, called the lawsuit filed earlier against her by Brad “malicious and baseless” and demanded that her dispute with Pitt be resolved as soon as possible. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail.
Olivia Wilde Is Giving Goth in Sheer Black Lace Dress for 'People's Choice Awards'
Olivia Wilde is entering her revenge era. The 38-year-old actress—who recently split from boyfriend Harry Styles—showed up to the People's Choice Awards with a bang on Tuesday night as she strutted out in a daring lace gown for a sexy gothic fashion moment. The Don't Worry Darling director...
‘Willow’: Hannah Waddingham’s Hubert Helps Elora in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Willow is welcoming a familiar face to its third episode arriving December 7 as Ted Lasso favorite Hannah Waddingham joins the show as Hubert. In an exclusive first look at Waddingham’s appearance, the clip, above, sees her character Hubert introduced on a chance meeting with Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber). Rushing into a clearing, Elora approaches Hubert and her companion Anne (Caoimhe Farren), breathless and desperate, she looks up to the women who are quick to welcome her.
Matthew Perry Reveals Why He Never Watched ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry’s tell-all book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, is still making headlines one month after its early November release. In a new interview with CBC, the actor revealed something Friends fans have long been curious about — why has the actor never watched his NBC sitcom? Many actors refuse to watch their own work, but the show has been so omnipresent over the last three decades, it would take a concentrated effort to avoid it.
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Host Matt Lucas Exits Series
The Great British Baking Show is losing one-half of its hilarious hosts as Matt Lucas exits the fan-favorite baking competition series. The Channel 4 series, which streams stateside on Netflix, recently released its 13th season, the third in which Lucas appeared alongside longtime host Noel Fielding. Lucas posted a message to fans on Twitter to announce his departure.
‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Introduces Haley Joel Osment as Number Two’s Brother (VIDEO)
The Mysterious Benedict Society is unveiling some new characters as Haley Joel Osment joins the show for its Season 2 finale episode dropping December 7. After escaping Dr. Curtain’s compound, the Society retreats to Number Two’s (Kristen Schaal) family home in Luxembourg, where she reconnects with her mother and siblings. Among those siblings is Osment’s One Two, a relentlessly cheery young man who is loyal to his family and the favored sibling to an absurd degree.
Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones and John Leguizamo among guest hosts to step in for Trevor Noah on 'The Daily Show'
The end of an era is fast approaching at Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," and the network has announced at least the first phase of plans for what's to come next. Following longtime host Trevor Noah's imminent departure, the network shared this week that comedy legends including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans will fill in as host of the late-night show starting Tuesday, January 17th, as part of its "next chapter".
‘The Cleaning Lady’: Naveen Andrews Warns of ‘Appalling’ Anarchy in Season 2 Finale (VIDEO)
Robert Kamdar’s nefarious deeds come to a head for everyone in The Cleaning Lady Season 2 finale, a two-hour event airing Monday, December 12 at 8/7c on FOX. Naveen Andrews‘ latest villain has been terrorizing Thony (Elodie Young) all season long, threatening her son, her budding relationship with Arman (Adan Canto), her partnership with Garrett (Oliver Hudson) and the FBI, and basically everyone in the series. Andrews came by the TV Insider office to tease the chaos that’s to come in The Cleaning Lady Season 2 finale.
‘Daisy Jones & the Six’: Riley Keough & Sam Claflin Rock Out in Prime Video’s First Teaser (VIDEO)
Prime Video announced the rock band drama Daisy Jones & the Six will come to the streamer on Friday, March 3. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel of the same name, the limited series documents the slow rise and rapid fall of the fictional rock band. The novel quickly became a New York Times bestseller on its release, selling over a million copies and earning a score of 4.2 out of 5 on Goodreads.
Ashton Kutcher and twin Michael talk health, guilt and rift between them
In a rare interview, twin brothers Ashton and Michael Kutcher talked about both their bond and their rift. The pair appeared on the new Paramount+ series "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus."
