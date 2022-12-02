ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13

LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

CapRock Partners Secures $50MM in Construction Financing for Nearly 270,000 SQFT Industrial Development in Pomona

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. –– JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $50 million in construction financing for the development of 4200 W Valley Blvd., a 269,740-square-foot industrial warehouse in Pomona, California. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, CapRock Partners, in securing the non-recourse construction loan.
POMONA, CA
luxury-houses.net

Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million

1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pmq.com

This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles

Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
moneytalksnews.com

10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up

As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles ranked among top 10 ‘sinful’ cities in U.S.

Some cities in the U.S. will likely be receiving coal this holiday season. A new analysis from WalletHub compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populous in the country, to determine which places were the most “sinful.” The seven key metrics analysts looked at to determine the rankings included: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

The Best Spas for the Ultimate Self-Care Splurge in LA

A spa day is the ultimate exercise in self care. Unplugging from work, family, and even your own indulgences for a day steeped in silence and innerwork can do wonders for the mind, body, and spirit—especially when you live in or are visiting a busy city like Los Angeles. Thankfully, it’s also one of the best cities to find a variety of spa services—whether at a five-star hotel or a little-known hideaway on a quaint street. You can soak in the only natural hot spring in the city, improve the flow and balance of your energy with a reiki session, sweat it out in your own private infrared sauna, or get a full body scrub down at a traditional Korean spa. From Koreatown to Malibu, an array of massages and facials live on every menu of this curated list of the best spas in LA. You’ll find all the classic spa services, like Swedish and deep tissue massages, and customized facials, along with coveted, high performance treatments, and ancient healing practices.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vitruvianpost.com

Food Deserts Are Drying Up Community Resources in Los Angeles

In the diverse sectors of greater Los Angeles lies a persistent matter of environmental injustice. For a generation, food deserts have been targeting black and brown communities, as well as low-income areas, limiting the level of accessibility to organic food sources. Neighborhoods that lack easy obtainability to affordable and healthy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Los Angeles Home Prices Drop for Third Straight Month

Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market. After a seller’s market reigned, the prices of homes declined for three months in a row as of September 2022 as reported by Forbes.com. Bill Adams, a chief economist for Comerica Bank, said in an emailed statement to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

