Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Matthew Arce Is ‘Saving LA’ and This is How He’s Doing ItjzonazariLos Angeles, CA
New Christmas Book Celebrates the 1960s and '70sHerbie J PilatoWest Hollywood, CA
Related
theregistrysocal.com
EDENS Purchases Three-Property Retail Portfolio in Los Angeles County for $136.8MM
San Diego, CA — Newmark 1 announces it has arranged the sale of three grocery-anchored shopping centers comprising over 400,000 square feet in Los Angeles County. The portfolio traded for a total of $136.8 million. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Glenn Rudy and Rob Ippolito...
theeastsiderla.com
$30,000 drop on Echo Park townhouse; $39,000 cut on City Terrace 3-bedroom and $74,000 chop on Silver Lake duplex
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Echo Park: $30,000 drop on a 2-bedroom townhouse with rooftop deck. Now asking $965,000. We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help.
foxla.com
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
2urbangirls.com
Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13
LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
Santa Monica Mirror
New Report Predicts Rents Will Increase In Some L.A Neighborhoods: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – December 5th, 2022
Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside. * New Report Predicts Rents Will Increase In Some L.A Neighborhoods. * Local Properties For Sale And Rent In Your Neighborhood!. . Host – @juliet.lemar. . Sponsored by Shann Silver.
theregistrysocal.com
CapRock Partners Secures $50MM in Construction Financing for Nearly 270,000 SQFT Industrial Development in Pomona
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. –– JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $50 million in construction financing for the development of 4200 W Valley Blvd., a 269,740-square-foot industrial warehouse in Pomona, California. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, CapRock Partners, in securing the non-recourse construction loan.
An LA couple renovated an old bungalow and built a lifestyle brand in the process. They just sold their Instagram-famous house for $1 million — check it out.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
luxury-houses.net
Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million
1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
pmq.com
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
moneytalksnews.com
10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up
As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
getnews.info
Local Records Office Exposes Signs Homebuyers Might Have Purchased a Cheap Flip House
The SoCal company “Local Records Office” reveals how home flippers are buying cheap homes across California to do quick fixes and flip them for serious cash. The Local Records Office advises homebuyers to avoid these types of houses since it will cost buyers a lot more in the end.
Los Angeles ranked among top 10 ‘sinful’ cities in U.S.
Some cities in the U.S. will likely be receiving coal this holiday season. A new analysis from WalletHub compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populous in the country, to determine which places were the most “sinful.” The seven key metrics analysts looked at to determine the rankings included: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses […]
New Report Says Nearly Half Of LA’s Airbnb, Vrbo Listings May Be Breaking The Law
The city’s law regulating vacation rentals is more than three years old, but a new study suggests violations are rampant.
Daily Brief: The Karen Bass Transition Period; L.A. Pandemic Tenant Protections Expire
Also, a George Gascón underling says the L.A. DA treated John Legend as anything but an “Ordinary Person” when his Porsche got nicked The post Daily Brief: The Karen Bass Transition Period; L.A. Pandemic Tenant Protections Expire appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Will Comply With New State Bill Allowing Taller, Denser Development in “Very Low Vehicle travel Areas”
During Monday’s Council meeting, Councilmembers expressed their intent to comply with Assembly Bill (AB) 2334, which allows housing development projects in 17 specified counties — including Los Angeles County — to receive added height and unlimited density if they are located within “very low vehicle travel areas.”
Thrillist
The Best Spas for the Ultimate Self-Care Splurge in LA
A spa day is the ultimate exercise in self care. Unplugging from work, family, and even your own indulgences for a day steeped in silence and innerwork can do wonders for the mind, body, and spirit—especially when you live in or are visiting a busy city like Los Angeles. Thankfully, it’s also one of the best cities to find a variety of spa services—whether at a five-star hotel or a little-known hideaway on a quaint street. You can soak in the only natural hot spring in the city, improve the flow and balance of your energy with a reiki session, sweat it out in your own private infrared sauna, or get a full body scrub down at a traditional Korean spa. From Koreatown to Malibu, an array of massages and facials live on every menu of this curated list of the best spas in LA. You’ll find all the classic spa services, like Swedish and deep tissue massages, and customized facials, along with coveted, high performance treatments, and ancient healing practices.
vitruvianpost.com
Food Deserts Are Drying Up Community Resources in Los Angeles
In the diverse sectors of greater Los Angeles lies a persistent matter of environmental injustice. For a generation, food deserts have been targeting black and brown communities, as well as low-income areas, limiting the level of accessibility to organic food sources. Neighborhoods that lack easy obtainability to affordable and healthy...
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down
The attraction has been popular with families but has also been the subject of criticism from animal-rights activists.
westsidetoday.com
Los Angeles Home Prices Drop for Third Straight Month
Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market. After a seller’s market reigned, the prices of homes declined for three months in a row as of September 2022 as reported by Forbes.com. Bill Adams, a chief economist for Comerica Bank, said in an emailed statement to...
Comments / 0