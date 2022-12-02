I spoke with Alex Khachaturian, who serves as a director in FINRA’s Office of Financial Innovation. FINRA is a U.S. securities regulator with oversight of broker-dealers. Its core guidelines are investor protection and market integrity. FINRA recently announced the launch of a Machine-Readable Rulebook Initiative, designed by FINRA to make its rulebook more accessible when searching for relevant information or developing automated compliance function through an Application Programming Interface (API). You may try the FINRA Rulebook Search Tool™ (FIRST™) on FINRA’s website. You may refer to FINRA’s Special Notice on the Initiative to learn more and submit a public comment.

1 DAY AGO