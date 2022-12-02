Read full article on original website
This Is the Poorest City in Alaska
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Grizzly bears haven’t been in this national park since 1996: Why officials want them back
Grizzly bears were largely eradicated from the Northwestern U.S. Could they make a comeback?
Fireball in the Pacific Northwest Causes Night Sky To Become as ‘Bright as Day’
The Northern and Southern Taurid meteor showers peaked a while back. However, a few people up late and security cameras in the Pacific Northwest caught a glimpse of an encore early Sunday morning. Light flashed out through the nighttime sky. Almost 30 witness reports from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Nevada...
natureworldnews.com
Stormy Weather to Unload Snow in Washington and Oregon; Portions of Northwest Could Expect Travel Hazards
The latest weather forecast said stormy weather could bring rain and snow in portions of Oregon and Washington. In addition, the Northwest could expect travel hazards due to the weather. Residents traveling this weekend and until next week should take note of the weather update as it could cause travel...
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Hunt for holiday ornaments hidden on trails in Oregon's Willamette, Umpqua national forests
Two hundred ornaments have been hidden on hiking trails throughout the Willamette and Umpqua national forests outside Salem and Eugene in what’s become an annual winter tradition led by the Willamette Valley Visitor’s Association. The ornaments are placed on popular routes that don’t normally get a ton of...
The Ringer
Governor John Dutton Wants to Take Montana Back to 1883
At Ruby’s Cafe, a quaint, sparsely populated diner in Missoula, John Dutton, the newly elected 26th governor of Montana, is quietly judging me for ordering my burger medium-well. Dutton has already finished his meal, a very, very rare steak. “Pull it out of the cooler and whisper fire to it,” he tells the waitress in his craggy rasp, though he smiles easily with her and the other employees at Ruby’s. With me there are no smiles. The best mood I provoke in John Dutton is a sort of mild indifference, but I’ll take indifference any day of the week with this man. He has worse moods.
'Difficult to impossible' travel is forecast for Tahoe
The National Weather Service issued a stern message on Tuesday, warning that travel in California's Sierra Nevada and the Tahoe area could be "difficult to impossible" in the coming days.
MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students
Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire emergency closure area
The Deschutes National Forest said Tuesday it has further reduced the temporary emergency closure area implemented as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire. The post Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire emergency closure area appeared first on KTVZ.
100,000 Die in Search For Gold: A Look at The California Gold Rush
The California Gold rush attracted more than 300,000 people. It began on January 24, 1848. The discovery of gold in California in 1848 was like burning gasoline. The Gold rush spread rapidly. Within a year of its discovery, thousands of migrants using the California Trail flocked to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Atmospheric river with heavy snow, rain to slam Washington to Northern California
Seattle could measure its first snow of the season, and meaningful rain may reach Southern California as an atmospheric firehose blasts the western United States. An atmospheric fire hose will blast areas of the Pacific coast this week and could result in major travel disruptions from heavy snow, flooding and strong winds, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Higher Food Prices Worsen Hunger Crisis This Holiday Season
WASHINGTON (AP) — Staffers at Bread for the City, a venerable charity in the nation’s capital, thought they were prepared for this year’s annual pre-Thanksgiving Holiday Helpers food giveaway. The pandemic had faded, but inflation was high, so they budgeted to give out 12,000 meals, 20% higher than normal pre-pandemic levels. But they were quickly overwhelmed, with long lines of clients waiting hours to receive a free turkey and a $50 debit card for groceries. They were forced to shut down three days early after helping 16,000 people, many more than anticipated. “We don’t want to retraumatize our community by having them...
cohaitungchi.com
20+ Highlights of an Oregon Coast Road Trip (Highway 101)
This publish might comprise affiliate hyperlinks. We might obtain a small fee, for free of charge to you, in the event you make a purchase order. Learn Disclosure. An Oregon coast highway journey is a spotlight when visiting the Pacific Northwest area of the USA. Spanning 363 miles, Freeway 101...
Avalanche warnings issued in 4 states as snow wallops western US
NEW YORK — Severe winter weather out West prompted avalanche warnings in four states on Thursday. The National Weather Service and the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for Colorado, California, Idaho and Montana following heavy snowfall in parts of each state. In Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions...
Beat the winter blues with a road trip to these Arizona National Parks
Arizona is home to three stunning National Parks and you can visit them all with our adventure-packed road trip
myscience.org
’Climate whip’ increased wildfires on California west coast 8,000 years ago
Stalactites help study past climate / Hydroclimate fluctuations and increased fires are linked. To better assess future climate trends, researchers are trying to uncover and analyze evidence from past times. In an international research collaboration, scientists have now studied the Misox Oscillation some 8,200 years ago using stalactites from White Moon Cave in northern California. Novel indicators show that in California, fluctuations between extreme wetness and drought on the one hand and forest fires on the other were closely linked. This phenomenon is likely to increase with human-induced climate change, expect the researchers involved from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), Vanderbilt University in Nashville, USA, and Northumbria University in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. The work was published in Nature Communications.
Iowa and South Dakota Are Among Leading States for Quarter Horses
South Dakota and Iowa are home to some of the biggest populations of America's most popular breeds of horses. According to Cowgirl Magazine of the more than 2.4 million quarter horses in the country, more than 140,000 reside in the Mount Rushmore and the Hawkeye States. So what distinguishes a...
Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping in the state, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised...
