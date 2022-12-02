ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Is the Poorest City in Alaska

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
The Ringer

Governor John Dutton Wants to Take Montana Back to 1883

At Ruby’s Cafe, a quaint, sparsely populated diner in Missoula, John Dutton, the newly elected 26th governor of Montana, is quietly judging me for ordering my burger medium-well. Dutton has already finished his meal, a very, very rare steak. “Pull it out of the cooler and whisper fire to it,” he tells the waitress in his craggy rasp, though he smiles easily with her and the other employees at Ruby’s. With me there are no smiles. The best mood I provoke in John Dutton is a sort of mild indifference, but I’ll take indifference any day of the week with this man. He has worse moods.
Idaho State Journal

MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students

Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
Ty D.

100,000 Die in Search For Gold: A Look at The California Gold Rush

The California Gold rush attracted more than 300,000 people. It began on January 24, 1848. The discovery of gold in California in 1848 was like burning gasoline. The Gold rush spread rapidly. Within a year of its discovery, thousands of migrants using the California Trail flocked to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
AccuWeather

Atmospheric river with heavy snow, rain to slam Washington to Northern California

Seattle could measure its first snow of the season, and meaningful rain may reach Southern California as an atmospheric firehose blasts the western United States. An atmospheric fire hose will blast areas of the Pacific coast this week and could result in major travel disruptions from heavy snow, flooding and strong winds, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing

Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Virginian Review

Higher Food Prices Worsen Hunger Crisis This Holiday Season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Staffers at Bread for the City, a venerable charity in the nation’s capital, thought they were prepared for this year’s annual pre-Thanksgiving Holiday Helpers food giveaway. The pandemic had faded, but inflation was high, so they budgeted to give out 12,000 meals, 20% higher than normal pre-pandemic levels. But they were quickly overwhelmed, with long lines of clients waiting hours to receive a free turkey and a $50 debit card for groceries. They were forced to shut down three days early after helping 16,000 people, many more than anticipated. “We don’t want to retraumatize our community by having them...
cohaitungchi.com

20+ Highlights of an Oregon Coast Road Trip (Highway 101)

This publish might comprise affiliate hyperlinks. We might obtain a small fee, for free of charge to you, in the event you make a purchase order. Learn Disclosure. An Oregon coast highway journey is a spotlight when visiting the Pacific Northwest area of the USA. Spanning 363 miles, Freeway 101...
102.5 The Bone

Avalanche warnings issued in 4 states as snow wallops western US

NEW YORK — Severe winter weather out West prompted avalanche warnings in four states on Thursday. The National Weather Service and the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for Colorado, California, Idaho and Montana following heavy snowfall in parts of each state. In Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions...
myscience.org

’Climate whip’ increased wildfires on California west coast 8,000 years ago

Stalactites help study past climate / Hydroclimate fluctuations and increased fires are linked. To better assess future climate trends, researchers are trying to uncover and analyze evidence from past times. In an international research collaboration, scientists have now studied the Misox Oscillation some 8,200 years ago using stalactites from White Moon Cave in northern California. Novel indicators show that in California, fluctuations between extreme wetness and drought on the one hand and forest fires on the other were closely linked. This phenomenon is likely to increase with human-induced climate change, expect the researchers involved from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), Vanderbilt University in Nashville, USA, and Northumbria University in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. The work was published in Nature Communications.
The Associated Press

Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping in the state, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised...

