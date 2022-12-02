Read full article on original website
Midway Report On The Statewide Housing Plan’s Progress Is Issued By Oregon Housing And Community Services
Midway Report: On Friday, Oregon Housing and Community Services released a report updating the state on the “substantial progress” made toward the goals of the 2019 Statewide Housing Strategy, “Breaking New Ground.”. Here is the official OHCS press release regarding the study:. Slightly more than halfway through...
Comprehensive Report Critiques Parole Board
Parole Board: Professors from the law school and PSU worked together on a paper analyzing the Oregon Board of Parole’s decision-making process and how it affects parole applicants. Professor of Law Aliza Kaplan also oversees the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic (CJRC) at Lewis & Clark, where students can gain...
Cold Weather Pattern Expected In December To January In The Northwest, Bringing More Snow To Seattle, Portland, And Oregon
Cold Weather: The most recent weather predictions indicated that Seattle, Oregon, and Portland might get snow throughout the months of December and January due to an upcoming cold weather pattern. Heavy rain, high winds, tornadoes, and snow greeted the arrival of December on the calendar. On the same day, December...
OLCC Recalls Marijuana Extract Products Due To Pesticide Presence
Marijuana Extract: Due to the possibility of the inclusion of pesticides, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has issued a mandatory recall for many different marijuana products. Because the agency failed to follow the rules set forth by the OLCC and the Oregon Health Authority for tracking and isolating marijuana...
