ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients

A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Nurses reach tentative deals with most Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, averting strike

Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Photo courtesy of Allina Health. Union nurses and six Twin Cities and Duluth-area health systems announced tentative agreements, likely averting another costly strike as hospitals confront a surge of patients with RSV, flu and COVID-19. St. Luke’s Duluth announced a tentative agreement on Monday night, which was...
DULUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three) (seven, eight, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $48,000. Pick 3. 5-6-4 (five, six, four) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

It's “ASK A TROOPER” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another “ASK A TROOPER" segment. Question: I am driving a bus full of band students to an event and I want to know if I am required to pull a trailer to haul the band equipment. I am an experienced bus driver, but parking will be very tight and it will be next to impossible to back the bus with a trailer. Can we keep the band equipment on the bus with the students?
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy