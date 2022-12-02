Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues
Peaceful demonstrations against the police for the killing of George Floyd turned to looting and fires across Minneapolis on the night of May 27, 2020. Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
voiceofalexandria.com
Nurses reach tentative deals with most Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, averting strike
Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Photo courtesy of Allina Health. Union nurses and six Twin Cities and Duluth-area health systems announced tentative agreements, likely averting another costly strike as hospitals confront a surge of patients with RSV, flu and COVID-19. St. Luke’s Duluth announced a tentative agreement on Monday night, which was...
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three) (seven, eight, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $48,000. Pick 3. 5-6-4 (five, six, four) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000.
voiceofalexandria.com
It's “ASK A TROOPER” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another “ASK A TROOPER" segment. Question: I am driving a bus full of band students to an event and I want to know if I am required to pull a trailer to haul the band equipment. I am an experienced bus driver, but parking will be very tight and it will be next to impossible to back the bus with a trailer. Can we keep the band equipment on the bus with the students?
Comments / 0