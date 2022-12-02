Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
The Verge
Android is introducing an accessible reading mode and digital car key sharing
Android has announced a batch of new features for mobile and smartwatch devices, introducing new accessibility tools and quality-of-life updates for digital car keys, Google TV, and watchOS. One of the major announcements is the introduction of a reading mode for Android — a new feature that creates a more accessible screen reading experience without being tied to specific apps.
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Configure the Microsoft PC Manager on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There is no shortage of PC cleaner and maintenance apps for Windows. Even if you are an older Windows user, you might remember apps like AVG Tuneup or CCleaner. These apps helped you clear out unnecessary clutter and even improve the overall performance by a tiny bit.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix HP Printer is Offline on Windows
Even if you’ve connected your printer properly, your HP printer can still show the “Printer is offline” error message. What this error means is that your printer is unable to communicate with your PC properly. This error can be due to many reasons, like an outdated printer...
The Windows Club
The Steam Servers are currently unavailable, Please try again later
This post features solutions to fix The Steam Servers are currently unavailable error that you may see while trying to play a game. Steam is one of the most popular video game digital distribution platforms owned and operated by Valve Inc. But recently, some users have received the Steam servers’ currently unavailable error message. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix it.
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
What’s new in Google Chrome 109 Beta
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Chrome is the predominant browser these days, and it’s available on pretty much every device in every form factor. The company keeps things running smoothly with four-weekly updates. Some of these bring bigger changes while others are focused on adding new web technologies for developers to take advantage of. Chrome 109 brings enhancements in both areas, as you can look forward to more Material You progress and some new developer options.
The Windows Club
How to enable or disable Automatically Update Offline Maps in Windows 11
For the native Maps app of Windows 11/10, you can download offline maps for a country or a region and then use those maps for directions and search for places. And, there is a built-in setting that helps to automatically update the downloaded maps when the device is on Wi-Fi and not on a metered connection. But, if you don’t want that, you can turn off or disable the Automatically update Offline Maps feature in Windows 11/10. This can be done using the native options in Windows 11 that are included in this post. Later, you can also turn on or enable the setting to update offline maps automatically using the same options.
The Windows Club
Surface Pen Eraser not erasing or working properly [Fixed]
According to some Surface Pen users, they are not able to use the eraser. If this scenario is applicable to you, then don’t fret about it. In this article, we have mentioned why this issue is happening and what you can do to make the eraser start working. So, if your Surface Pen eraser is not erasing, you have come to the right place.
makeuseof.com
How to Convert ZIP Files to Alternative Archive Formats in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. ZIP is the archive format Windows natively supports. So, many users compress files with ZIP archives. Yet, there are numerous other archive formats, such as 7z, RAR, TAR, CAB, ARJ, and more besides. Formats like 7z (7-ZIP) and RAR have superior compression ratios to ZIP archives.
The Windows Club
How to switch Network printing between TCP and RPC in Windows 11
Although the most recent update of Windows 11 has changed the network printing from TCP or Named Pipes to RPC, you can follow this guide to switch Network printing between TCP and RPC in Windows 11, should you wish to. It is possible to opt for TCP over RPC using the Local Group Policy Editor and Registry.
9to5Mac
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Burp Suite's Intruder Tool to Pentest Web Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Burp Suite is a powerful vulnerability scanner developed by Portswigger used to test web application security. Burp Suite, which comes with distributions like Kali and Parrot, has a tool called Intruder, which allows you to perform automated special attacks against online applications for ethical hacking. The Intruder is a flexible and configurable tool, meaning you can use it to automate any task that comes up in testing applications.
The Windows Club
Fix Error 0x80043103, No error description available
Some users have reported that they are unable to delete some files from their computers. Whenever they tried doing the same, Error 0x80043103, No error description available appears. Following is the exact error message users see. An unexpected error is keeping you from deleting the file. If you continue to...
The Windows Club
How to set Print Area in Google Sheets
Google Sheets is one of the more important parts of the Google Workspace suite. We use it for many purposes in both, business and personal avenues and thus, it can be essential to know how its ins and outs work. In this article, we will look at how you can set the permanent print area on a Google Sheet.
TechRadar
Windows, Chrome and Firefox zero-days exploited to spread malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) are saying that a commercial company from Spain developed an exploitation network (opens in new tab) for Windows, Chrome, and Firefox, and likely sold it to government entities sometime in the past. In a blog post published earlier this week, the...
The Windows Club
Google Translate not working in Chrome browser
We all know how easily language can be translated on Google. However, this doesn’t seem to be happening nowadays due to an error message This page could not be translated. Users are complaining about Google Translate not working and if this case is applicable to you, then we have mentioned some of the workarounds to resolve the issue.
CNET
How to Find All Those Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your Mac or Windows Computer
After setting up your Wi-Fi network, you probably don't give your password much thought because your phone, laptop and other devices are now connected to the internet. So why give it more thought?. And then your friend or family member comes over and wants access to your Wi-Fi, which isn't...
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
This year may have been the new Tech Wreck, but now is the time to prepare for their next rally.
Google Messages starts rolling out end-to-end encrypted group chats
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's no secret that SMS is an aging standard — in fact, much of the last fifteen years of smartphones have centered on trying to replace it. While much of the world has moved beyond basic text messages, relying on third-party apps like WhatsApp or Signal, those of us in the US aren't so lucky. Google has spent the last few years pushing RCS as the worthy replacement — all while trying to persuade a certain company to adopt it. In honor of SMS's 30th anniversary, Android users are starting get a long-awaited security feature.
Comments / 0