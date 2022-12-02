Illustrator offers many ways to make artwork unique to you and your style. Using Envelope to reshape objects in Illustrator is one way to add unique designs. Envelopes are objects that can be used to reshape other objects. An envelope can be any of the shapes found on the left tools panel. With an envelope, you are reshaping the object to fit the look of the envelope. For example, you may have straight lines and the envelope is a circle, when you apply the envelope the straight lines will be transformed/reshaped to have a circular look. This same principle is true for any shape that is used as an envelope. This can be used on words as well, the envelope can be used to shape words.

