Related
What is System32 folder and how to open it?
If you are wondering what the System32 folder is on your Windows computer, then this article will help you clear up all your questions. Here is everything you need to know about the System32 folder that comes with the OS installation. We will also tell you how to open the System32 folder.
Allow or block Outlook from downloading Calendar attachments automatically
If you want to allow or block Outlook from downloading Calendar attachments automatically on Windows 11/10, this guide will be handy for you. When you add an Internet Calendar to Outlook, it automatically downloads all the event attachments instantly to provide the best experience. However, if this practice doesn’t seem safe to you, you can prevent Outlook from downloading Calendar attachments automatically.
Fix 0x80240066 Microsoft Store error code when installing apps
Some Windows 11/10 users failed to install apps from Microsoft Store because of the error code 0x80240066. You may also see this error while installing an update for an app from Microsoft Store. This error code is not associated with a particular app. You may get this error while downloading or installing any app. An unstable internet connection is the most common reason for Microsoft Store apps not getting installed on a Windows PC. Hence, check your internet connection. It will be better if you connect your system to the WiFi via an ethernet cable. If the issue still appears, use the solutions provided below to fix the 0x80240066 Microsoft Store error code while installing apps.
External Hard Drive keeps disconnecting in Windows 11
Does your External Hard Drive keep disconnecting randomly on your Windows PC? Some users have reported that when they connect their external hard drives to their PCs, it disconnects randomly. Now, this could be caused because your external hard drive is not properly connected to the PC. Also, your USB cable might be physically damaged which is why your hard drive keeps on disconnecting and reconnecting. So, make sure, it is not caused because of one of these two reasons.
10 Default Microsoft Word settings you need to change
Microsoft Word comes with countless options that you can change or tweak as per your requirements. For some people, default settings are enough to get the job done, whereas some of you might not be satisfied fully. If you are one of them, you can check out this article. Here are some of the default Microsoft Word settings you can change to improve your productivity or personalize the app as per your wish.
Google Translate not working in Chrome browser
We all know how easily language can be translated on Google. However, this doesn’t seem to be happening nowadays due to an error message This page could not be translated. Users are complaining about Google Translate not working and if this case is applicable to you, then we have mentioned some of the workarounds to resolve the issue.
How to use Efficiency Mode in Windows 11 to reduce resource utilization
Task Manager Efficiency Mode is a new Windows 11 feature that’s designed to limit the usage of system resources (primarily CPU) by background processes that are either idle or not used actively by application programs. It is similar to the Eco mode which is introduced by Microsoft in Windows 10.
How to use Envelope Distort Tool to reshape Objects in Illustrator
Illustrator offers many ways to make artwork unique to you and your style. Using Envelope to reshape objects in Illustrator is one way to add unique designs. Envelopes are objects that can be used to reshape other objects. An envelope can be any of the shapes found on the left tools panel. With an envelope, you are reshaping the object to fit the look of the envelope. For example, you may have straight lines and the envelope is a circle, when you apply the envelope the straight lines will be transformed/reshaped to have a circular look. This same principle is true for any shape that is used as an envelope. This can be used on words as well, the envelope can be used to shape words.
Office Error CAA50021, Number of retry attempts exceeds expectations
Microsoft offers its users a number of applications, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, etc, all of which fall under the Office 365 app umbrella. Organizations mostly use these applications for better management of their resources. Recently, there have been a number of complaints regarding Microsoft Teams users having trouble getting back into their accounts. Every time they click the login button, they receive the error number CAA50021, and if they click it again and again, they receive the message “Number of retry attempts exceeds expectations.”
Screen resolution setting greyed out in Windows 11/10
Several PC users have reported that after connecting their laptop to an external monitor, installing a new Windows update, or installing a new graphics card on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, they were unable to change the screen resolution because the screen resolution setting is greyed out in Display options page in the Settings app. This post offers solutions affected PC users can apply to resolve the issue.
Best free PowerPoint Game Templates for Teachers
If you are a teacher, PowerPoint game templates are a great way to help your students revise their concepts in a particular topic or subject. Playing the games on PowerPoint in a class with your students not only increases students’ engagement but also improves their skills on a particular topic or subject. In this article, we have listed some best free PowerPoint Game Templates for Teachers that will make learning fun for students.
How to install FTDI drivers in Windows 11/10
In this article, we will be discussing what an FTDI driver is and how you can download and install them on your Windows computer if you’re facing issues with them. Not many people are aware of what they are and what purpose they serve. Hopefully, this will help you get a beginner’s understanding of FTDI drivers.
How to Update Intel Graphics Driver in Windows 11/10
Intel is extremely popular in consumer laptops, and the Intel Graphics component powers the graphics. It also means, like everything else, Windows users face issues around it. Most of the time, issues can be fixed by updating the drivers. So in this post, we will share how you can update Intel Graphics Driver in Windows 11/10.
How to insert Symbols in Illustrator
In this post, we will show you how to add symbols or special characters to documents in Adobe Illustrator to enhance your artwork. Symbols are a big part of what makes Illustrator so useful. Symbols are artwork that can be used an unlimited number of times in one document or across different documents. There are default symbols and users can add custom symbols. Symbols are useful because they make it possible to save the image for multiple uses without ever having to drag it onto illustrator each time or having to take up valuable megabytes with multiple instances of the same image. Symbols are linked to the documents. Knowing how to add symbols to documents in Illustrator is great to learn.
