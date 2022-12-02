Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
What is System32 folder and how to open it?
If you are wondering what the System32 folder is on your Windows computer, then this article will help you clear up all your questions. Here is everything you need to know about the System32 folder that comes with the OS installation. We will also tell you how to open the System32 folder.
The Windows Club
How to use Efficiency Mode in Windows 11 to reduce resource utilization
Task Manager Efficiency Mode is a new Windows 11 feature that’s designed to limit the usage of system resources (primarily CPU) by background processes that are either idle or not used actively by application programs. It is similar to the Eco mode which is introduced by Microsoft in Windows 10.
The Windows Club
Surface Pen Eraser not erasing or working properly [Fixed]
According to some Surface Pen users, they are not able to use the eraser. If this scenario is applicable to you, then don’t fret about it. In this article, we have mentioned why this issue is happening and what you can do to make the eraser start working. So, if your Surface Pen eraser is not erasing, you have come to the right place.
The Windows Club
How to switch Network printing between TCP and RPC in Windows 11
Although the most recent update of Windows 11 has changed the network printing from TCP or Named Pipes to RPC, you can follow this guide to switch Network printing between TCP and RPC in Windows 11, should you wish to. It is possible to opt for TCP over RPC using the Local Group Policy Editor and Registry.
The Windows Club
How to install FTDI drivers in Windows 11/10
In this article, we will be discussing what an FTDI driver is and how you can download and install them on your Windows computer if you’re facing issues with them. Not many people are aware of what they are and what purpose they serve. Hopefully, this will help you get a beginner’s understanding of FTDI drivers.
The Windows Club
Google Translate not working in Chrome browser
We all know how easily language can be translated on Google. However, this doesn’t seem to be happening nowadays due to an error message This page could not be translated. Users are complaining about Google Translate not working and if this case is applicable to you, then we have mentioned some of the workarounds to resolve the issue.
Android Headlines
New Samsung fingerprint tech is "2.5 billion times more secure"
Samsung is working on a revolutionary fingerprint-based biometric authentication technology for mobile devices. This technology will allow the simultaneous scanning of multiple fingerprints through a smartphone or tablet display. The entire screen can read your fingerprint data. The company claims it to be 2.5 billion times more secure than the existing solutions.
dallasexpress.com
Programmer Sues over AI that Writes Its Own Code
In June, Microsoft released a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology capable of generating its own computer code. The technology, called Copilot, speeds the work of professional programmers by suggesting ready-made blocks of computer code they could instantly add to their own. Copilot developed its skills by analyzing billions of lines of computer code posted to the internet.
‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
Android Authority
How to convert a PDF to Word on Windows or Mac
Correct your file type in a few easy steps. There are many situations where you need a Word document rather than a PDF. Word documents are easier to manage and edit, especially on a platform like Google Docs. Let’s review how to convert PDFs to Word documents on both Windows and Mac.
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
Turns out the iPhone 14 Pro Max has an awesome secret charging upgrade
These days, we know everything there is to know about a new iPhone model barely days into its release. With unboxings, teardowns and reviews flooding the web straight away, it isn't long until our knowledge of the new phones' inner workings is positively forensic. But every now and again something slips through the net.
knowtechie.com
How to create a live wallpaper on iPhone and Android
When you look at your phone, one of the first things you see is your wallpaper. So, you might as well choose something visually appealing, right?. Some people prefer simple, unobtrusive backgrounds, while others opt for photos of pets, family members, or celebrities. But the image is a dying medium. Now, it’s all about video.
CNET
Grab a New Apple MagSafe Charger for $30 -- Today Only
Looking for MagSafe accessories for your iPhone 14? Right now Woot has Apple MagSafe chargers available for just $30 -- that's a $9 savings over the Apple Store. Not only do these nifty chargers snap on the back of your device, but they provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. Whether you're picking up one for yourself or putting it under the tree for one of your loved ones, this is a solid deal. This offer is only available today while supplies last.
The Windows Club
Office Error CAA50021, Number of retry attempts exceeds expectations
Microsoft offers its users a number of applications, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, etc, all of which fall under the Office 365 app umbrella. Organizations mostly use these applications for better management of their resources. Recently, there have been a number of complaints regarding Microsoft Teams users having trouble getting back into their accounts. Every time they click the login button, they receive the error number CAA50021, and if they click it again and again, they receive the message “Number of retry attempts exceeds expectations.”
game-news24.com
The second mobile tower on the Starlink network is now in operation
The Japanese telecommunication company KDDI announced that Japan has launched the first mobile tower using the SpaceX Starlink satellite Internet access system for data transmission. The station is on the beach of Hatsushima, the island of Sagami. The use of Starlink infrastructure makes it possible to cover this remote area through modern and low-latency communication services.
CNET
Use Your Home Security Cameras the Right Way. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Depending on your neighborhood, you may be seeing more and more home security cameras popping up these days. That's because these cameras have become ridiculously affordable over the past few years, and they offer a great, basic entry point into connected home security. Add that these devices are easier than ever to set up, and there are dozens of options on the market specifically tailored to your needs (including video doorbells, indoor cameras and outdoor cameras), and suddenly you might wonder why everyone doesn't have a smart cam.
T-Mobile Tuesdays fans are getting the gift of amazing selfie lighting
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The T-Mobile Tuesdays app has been dishing out deals and even freebies on food, hotels, and sometimes actual products or subscriptions for a few years now to varying levels of benefit to and enthusiasm from its customers. For example, the carrier offered free rainbow socks during Pride Month in June It's also offered MLB.tv season passes at no cost to subscribers. Now, from the selfie department, we're learning of another gift making its way to the carrier's stores ahead of a future T-Mobile Tuesday promotion.
The Verge
Epic’s free app that turns real-life items into 3D models is available now on iOS
Epic Games’ RealityScan app, which lets you scan real-life objects and turn them into 3D models for video games or other projects, is now officially available on iOS as a free download after an initial limited beta launch in April. The app could be a handy tool to recreate objects from the world around you without having to build them on your own from scratch.
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Smart Home Sensor
Samsung has steadily risen in popularity over the years to become one of the most sought-after Android phone brands. In fact, according to Statista, the South Korean-based company has supplied a whopping 275 million smartphones globally in 2021 alone. As of the third quarter of 2022, Samsung represents 21.2% of all smartphones shipped globally.
