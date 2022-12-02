ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Reformer

Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues

As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund.  The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN
FOX 21 Online

17 People Arrested For Allegedly Being Part Of Northland Drug Ring

MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force says it has busted up an alleged drug ring in the Northland. 17 people have been arrested on accusations of being involved in it. The task force says the group worked with other drug traffickers to bring in narcotics to...
DULUTH, MN
kvrr.com

MN Board of Pharmacy filing lawsuit against Moorhead & Bemidji edibles retailers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files a civil lawsuit against two Moorhead-based THC edibles manufacturers and retailers. The lawsuit filed in Clay County District Court alleges that the edibles manufacturers and retailers violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws. Court documents show the defendants as...
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police officers fatally shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers fatally shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.Police said they got a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they said they saw an armed man trying to carjack someone.Officers hit the man with their squad car, but he was still standing and holding the gun, per police. That's when officers got out of the car and fired several rounds.The man went to the hospital,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
kchi.com

Minnesota Man Sentenced On Manslaughter Charge

A Minnesota man that plead guilty to involuntary Manslaughter in the death of a man in December of last year, was sentenced to four years in prison. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan had plead guilty in September to the charge that stemmed from a crash at US 36 and Mitchel Road.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Former chair Jennifer Carnahan sues Minnesota GOP, which sues her back

Former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan is suing the party, alleging disparagement by executive board members violated her contract and caused emotional distress and loss of work opportunities. Carnahan, who ascended to the position in 2017, stepped down in August of last year amid pressure resulting from the indictment...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles

The state of Minnesota is suing several companies for selling edible candies modeled after gummy bears that allegedly contained as much as 50 times the amount of THC allowed per package under state law. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the lawsuit Monday in Clay County, in northwestern Minnesota, alleging...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota GOP reelects Chairman David Hann

The Minnesota GOP reelected Chairman David Hann and Deputy Chair Donna Bergstrom, according to an announcement made Saturday. Jenna Dicks was also elected to seve as the party’s secretary. The officers are set to begin their two-year terms on Jan. 1, 2023. Chairman David Hann released the following statement:
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KX News

Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
MOORHEAD, MN

