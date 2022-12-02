Read full article on original website
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Jessica Moore, Reggie Tongue, Joe Floyd highlight Alaska Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023
Two contemporary athletes who shined on every stage and a man who transformed a community through sports highlight the incoming class of Alaska Sports Hall of Fame inductees. Reggie Tongue of Fairbanks, Jessica Moore (now Waldrop) of Palmer, and Joe Floyd of Kodiak will all be inducted into the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Kikkan Randall’s Olympic Gold Medal in 2018 will be inducted in the Moment category, and the State Basketball Tournament/March Madness Alaska will be inducted as an Event.
