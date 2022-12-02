Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Recounts underway in Cook County, other counties for Minnesota House seats 3A, 3B
In the St. Louis County Boardroom in Duluth, there have been dozens of people watching the recount. The auditor’s office said they have started with House 3B. When that is finished, they’ll begin 3A. In the 3B race, longtime DFLer Mary Murphy trails challenger Natalie Zeleznikar. In the...
boreal.org
Gunflint Trail Visioning Session to be held on Thursday, December 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Schaap Community Center
December 6, 2022 – On Thursday, December 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Robbie Hass, our Cook County Highway Engineer, will host a meeting utilizing community members to help create a vision for improvements to the Gunflint Trail. This activity, done with the help of our team of consultants from LHB, AFLA, and Toole Design, will provide both business owners and residents living adjacent and in proximity to the Gunflint Trail an opportunity to share their ideas of how to improve our beloved Gunflint Trail.
boreal.org
‘An incredibly strong place’ – huge budget surplus expected in Minnesota
Photo: Minnesota policymakers will find out Tuesday how much extra cash they will have for the next legislative session. Andrew Krueger | MPR News. On Tuesday Minnesota policymakers are set to find out just how many billions of dollars will be at their disposal when they kick off the 2023 legislative session.
boreal.org
Highest ranking woman in Minnesota State Patrol retires, reflects on women in law enforcement
The highest ranking woman in the Minnesota State Patrol is hanging up her hat after nearly 25 years on the force. Lt. Col. Rochelle Schrofer proudly wore the Minnesota State Patrol badge since 1998. “People will say ‘How’s your job?’ and I said ‘I’m going to stay there as long...
boreal.org
Post-election hand counts find no issues with Minn. ballot-counting machines
Photo: Ben MacKenzie casts his voting ballot with his daughter Owen Mackenzie on Nov. 8, in St. Paul. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Post-election hand counts of ballots that Minnesota counties are required to conduct did not uncover problems with vote-counting machines. Counties are required by law to hand-count...
boreal.org
Paid family leave on a fast track at Minnesota Capitol
Photo: Gov. Tim Walz greets Samantha Sencer-Mura and her seven-month-old son Tadashi at a St. Paul coffee shop where he was talking about paid family and medical leave on March 23, 2022. DFLers say the issue will be a top priority now that they have majorities in the state Senate and House. Brian Bakst | MPR News file.
boreal.org
What are the most-checked-out books at Minnesota libraries? See the list
Minnesota has over 300 libraries but what materials are being checked out the most? We contacted libraries across the state to find out. Evan Frost | MPR News. There are more than 300 library locations in Minnesota for its roughly 5.7 million residents. MPR News asked libraries across the state what their most popular adult and children’s books were, and the answers may surprise you.
WTIP
After 66 years, Sawbill Canoe Outfitters connects to the grid
After more than 66 years of generating its own power, in late November the electrical (and fiber) grid made its way to Sawbill Canoe Outfitters on the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Owners Clare and Dan Shirley said people often assumed that the Cook County business and...
boreal.org
Light snow today for northern Minnesota
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 4, 2022. Less than an inch of snow is possible today in far northern Minnesota. Gusty southwest winds develop around mid-day today and are expected to last into this evening. A few gusts near 40 mph are possible for communities along Lake Superior.
boreal.org
Can you pass a snow plow?
It's that time of year, and a WCCO viewer D.J. from Shakopee asked us this Good Question: Can you pass plows?. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says there is some flexibility when it comes to their fleet. "It's not a simple answer, but a majority of the time we...
boreal.org
Advocates call on next year’s DFL-controlled Legislature to grant driver’s licenses to undocumented Minnesotans
Image: Illustration by Aala Abdullahi | Sahan Journal. Advocates are calling on the new DFL-controlled state Legislature to pass a bill within the first 45 days of the 2023 session that would allow undocumented people to obtain a driver’s license. Versions of the “Driver’s Licenses For All” bill have...
boreal.org
The Real ID deadline has been extended. Here's what Minnesotans need to know
Photo: A driver's license is scanned at caucus attendees check in at Rutherford Elementary School in Stillwater, Minn. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has delayed enforcement of its Real ID standard until May 2025 - Jeffrey Thompson | MPR News 2012. - MPR News - December 5, 2022. Updated:...
boreal.org
Strategies for coping with holiday blues
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Or is it?. The holiday season isn't always merry with extra stress and other seasonal factors making it tough. "We're so busy, but we're also encumbered by weather and we're encumbered by our hopes and dreams and disappointments," said Dr. Anne Gearity.
boreal.org
Extended weather forecast screams white Christmas Great Lakes region
Photo: Precipitation forecast for December 17 to December 30 shows slightly above normal chance of above normal precipitation. It appears as though a weather pattern will be developing across the U.S. that points toward a strong chance for snow developing around the Christmas period. If the timing is right, we could have a white Christmas in the Great Lakes region.
Nurses strike could be "catastrophic" says CEO of Children's Hospital
A strike by the Minnesota Nurses Association could be catastrophic, says Children’s President and CEO Dr. Marc Gorelick. “If this work stoppage materializes, it’s going to put kids in danger.”
Comments / 0