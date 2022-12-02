December 6, 2022 – On Thursday, December 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Robbie Hass, our Cook County Highway Engineer, will host a meeting utilizing community members to help create a vision for improvements to the Gunflint Trail. This activity, done with the help of our team of consultants from LHB, AFLA, and Toole Design, will provide both business owners and residents living adjacent and in proximity to the Gunflint Trail an opportunity to share their ideas of how to improve our beloved Gunflint Trail.

