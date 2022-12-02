ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Gunflint Trail Visioning Session to be held on Thursday, December 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Schaap Community Center

December 6, 2022 – On Thursday, December 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Robbie Hass, our Cook County Highway Engineer, will host a meeting utilizing community members to help create a vision for improvements to the Gunflint Trail. This activity, done with the help of our team of consultants from LHB, AFLA, and Toole Design, will provide both business owners and residents living adjacent and in proximity to the Gunflint Trail an opportunity to share their ideas of how to improve our beloved Gunflint Trail.
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Paid family leave on a fast track at Minnesota Capitol

Photo: Gov. Tim Walz greets Samantha Sencer-Mura and her seven-month-old son Tadashi at a St. Paul coffee shop where he was talking about paid family and medical leave on March 23, 2022. DFLers say the issue will be a top priority now that they have majorities in the state Senate and House. Brian Bakst | MPR News file.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

What are the most-checked-out books at Minnesota libraries? See the list

Minnesota has over 300 libraries but what materials are being checked out the most? We contacted libraries across the state to find out. Evan Frost | MPR News. There are more than 300 library locations in Minnesota for its roughly 5.7 million residents. MPR News asked libraries across the state what their most popular adult and children’s books were, and the answers may surprise you.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTIP

After 66 years, Sawbill Canoe Outfitters connects to the grid

After more than 66 years of generating its own power, in late November the electrical (and fiber) grid made its way to Sawbill Canoe Outfitters on the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Owners Clare and Dan Shirley said people often assumed that the Cook County business and...
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Light snow today for northern Minnesota

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 4, 2022. Less than an inch of snow is possible today in far northern Minnesota. Gusty southwest winds develop around mid-day today and are expected to last into this evening. A few gusts near 40 mph are possible for communities along Lake Superior.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Can you pass a snow plow?

It's that time of year, and a WCCO viewer D.J. from Shakopee asked us this Good Question: Can you pass plows?. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says there is some flexibility when it comes to their fleet. "It's not a simple answer, but a majority of the time we...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Strategies for coping with holiday blues

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Or is it?. The holiday season isn't always merry with extra stress and other seasonal factors making it tough. "We're so busy, but we're also encumbered by weather and we're encumbered by our hopes and dreams and disappointments," said Dr. Anne Gearity.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Extended weather forecast screams white Christmas Great Lakes region

Photo: Precipitation forecast for December 17 to December 30 shows slightly above normal chance of above normal precipitation. It appears as though a weather pattern will be developing across the U.S. that points toward a strong chance for snow developing around the Christmas period. If the timing is right, we could have a white Christmas in the Great Lakes region.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy