ABC News
Tim McGraw shares cover of George Strait's holiday hit 'Christmas Cookies': Watch here
Tim McGraw just shared his spin on a classic holiday song by George Strait. The country artist shared a cover of Strait's "Christmas Cookies" from the 1999 compilation album "A Country Christmas" on Instagram Sunday. "Goofin' around and trying to make Bobby laugh with my own spin on the lyrics...
Dierks Bentley, Billy Strings + Charlie Worsham Hit a ‘High Note’ on New Collaboration [Watch]
Dierks Bentley and Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings have teamed up for a brand-new duet, “High Note.” The rootsy five-minute song, which was written by Charlie Worsham and Jim Beavers, also features Worsham on acoustic guitar. Longtime Bentley fans will hear the unmistakable sonic similarities to the country...
Lainey Wilson Premieres Fiery New Song, ‘Smell Like Smoke,’ on ‘Yellowstone’ [Listen]
Lainey Wilson took the stage on Yellowstone on Sunday night (Nov. 20) to perform in character during Episode 3 of Season 5, and she treated fans to a brand new song they've never heard before. Wilson joins Season 5 of Yellowstone as a musician named Abby, who will reportedly become...
Shania Twain Duets With Elton John + More On New Deluxe Edition of ‘Come On Over’
Just in time for the holidays, Shania Twain is revisiting her classic Come on Over album from 1997, and repackaging the original track list with some live superstar duets. According to People, a new deluxe edition of Come on Over expands the track list to include some duet versions of its songs that she has performed live over the past few years. One of those dates back to 1999: It's a live performance of "You're Still the One" that Twain gave in Miami from superstar pop duet partner Elton John.
Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina
The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2022: Performers, Host and How to Watch
Carly Pearce leads a group of eight performers set for the 2022 CMA Country Christmas celebration. The annual broadcast will also feature Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and more. The announcement came in a commercial break during the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9. The 2022 telecast filmed at...
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Delivers Smooth Rendition of Kane Brown Hit [Watch]
The Top 10 artists on The Voice returned on Monday night (Nov. 28) to resume taking the stage with solo performances. Dubbed “Fan Week,” the latest edition of the sing-off series spotlighted the fans, who were given the opportunity to select the song for each contestant. Brayden Lape...
Randy Houser’s New Album Is More on the Traditional Side
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Caroline Jones Embraces the Beauty of a Faraway Land in ‘If I Don’t Love You’ Music Video [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Caroline Jones describes the setting of her stunning music video for "If I Don't Love You," which is premiering exclusively at The Boot today (Nov. 16), as one of "the most incredible views I've ever experienced." The accomplished multi-instrumentalist spent much of the early COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in New Zealand...
Pink Delivers Stunning Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at the AMAs [Watch]
The American Music Awards paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John on Sunday night (Nov. 20) and tapped pop megastar Pink to do the honors. Donning a champagne beaded gown with feather trim, Pink effortlessly sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You," an iconic breakout from Newton-John's most beloved work, 1978's Grease.
Miranda Lambert Says One of the Coolest Parts of ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Is When Her ‘Jacket Catches on Fire’
Country singer Miranda Lambert thinks one of the coolest parts of her 'Velvet Rodeo' residency is when her 'jacket catches on fire.'
Ryan Griffin and Jay DeMarcus Cover the Beach Boys’ ‘Little Saint Nick’ [Listen]
Red Street Country artist Ryan Griffin has teamed up with his label’s CEO, Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus, to offer a fresh rendition of “Little Saint Nick.”. The ebullient holiday tune was first released and made famous by the Beach Boys in 1964. Griffin and DeMarcus’ cover melds the...
Brit Taylor + Mike and the Moonpies Share Bittersweet New Collab ‘Lonely on Christmas’ [WATCH]
Kentucky native Brit Taylor recruited Texas country outfit Mike & the Moonpies for her new Christmas single "Lonely on Christmas." The tune is an old-fashioned, honky tonk lament about the pain of not having anyone around during the holidays. In the music video, the Moonpies' Mike Harmeier joins Taylor through her television from a bar. She's home alone, surrounded by tinsel and lights, and he's flying solo at his local watering hole, lamenting their solitude during the holiday season.
Jordan Davis Announces New ‘Bluebird Days’ Album
Jordan Davis announced his second full-length studio album Bluebird Days on Thursday morning (Nov. 17). The "Buy Dirt" hitmaker shares that his next album will drop early next year and include several of the songs he's trickled to fans over the last several months. In addition to his CMA Song...
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Earns Instant Save Into Top 13 With Billy Currington Hit [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood had to perform for America’s Instant Save votes after falling into the bottom four on Tuesday night's (Nov. 15) episode of NBC’s The Voice, but he won his way into the Top 13 on Season 22. The Team Blake contender took the stage during the final...
Classic Albums Revisited: How Shania Twain Upended Country Music With ‘The Woman In Me’
I have never lived in a world where Shania Twain's landmark album The Woman In Me did not exist. And for that, I am grateful. My arrival to this planet came one year after Twain was propelled to stardom with the release of her landmark 1995 album. I recognize this only because country music — and its relationship with female sexuality — can be broken up into two eras: Before The Woman In Me (BTWIM) and After The Woman In Me (ATWIM). When one grows up ATWIM, it can be easy to take Twain's disruption of the status quo for granted.
Caroline Kid Shines a Light on Past Struggles in ‘Do I Miss the Rain’ [VIDEO PREMIERE]
Six years ago, rising country talent Caroline Kid arrived in Nashville and worked her way into the city's musical community from the ground up. The Iowa native became a frequent performer at open mic nights across town and began penning songs for other artists, even becoming a member of Nashville Songwriters Association International along the way.
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Closes Out Semi-Finals With Powerful Dedication to Her Late Cousin [Watch]
Season 22 of The Voice is just one week away from crowning its next champion, which means those hoping to claim the title had to turn things up a notch for the latest episode of the reality TV sing-off series. And during Monday (Dec. 5) night’s Live Semi-Finals edition, fan-favorite...
