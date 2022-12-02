I have never lived in a world where Shania Twain's landmark album The Woman In Me did not exist. And for that, I am grateful. My arrival to this planet came one year after Twain was propelled to stardom with the release of her landmark 1995 album. I recognize this only because country music — and its relationship with female sexuality — can be broken up into two eras: Before The Woman In Me (BTWIM) and After The Woman In Me (ATWIM). When one grows up ATWIM, it can be easy to take Twain's disruption of the status quo for granted.

19 DAYS AGO