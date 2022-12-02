ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shania Twain Duets With Elton John + More On New Deluxe Edition of ‘Come On Over’

Just in time for the holidays, Shania Twain is revisiting her classic Come on Over album from 1997, and repackaging the original track list with some live superstar duets. According to People, a new deluxe edition of Come on Over expands the track list to include some duet versions of its songs that she has performed live over the past few years. One of those dates back to 1999: It's a live performance of "You're Still the One" that Twain gave in Miami from superstar pop duet partner Elton John.
Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina

The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
Randy Houser’s New Album Is More on the Traditional Side

Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Brit Taylor + Mike and the Moonpies Share Bittersweet New Collab ‘Lonely on Christmas’ [WATCH]

Kentucky native Brit Taylor recruited Texas country outfit Mike & the Moonpies for her new Christmas single "Lonely on Christmas." The tune is an old-fashioned, honky tonk lament about the pain of not having anyone around during the holidays. In the music video, the Moonpies' Mike Harmeier joins Taylor through her television from a bar. She's home alone, surrounded by tinsel and lights, and he's flying solo at his local watering hole, lamenting their solitude during the holiday season.
Jordan Davis Announces New ‘Bluebird Days’ Album

Jordan Davis announced his second full-length studio album Bluebird Days on Thursday morning (Nov. 17). The "Buy Dirt" hitmaker shares that his next album will drop early next year and include several of the songs he's trickled to fans over the last several months. In addition to his CMA Song...
Classic Albums Revisited: How Shania Twain Upended Country Music With ‘The Woman In Me’

I have never lived in a world where Shania Twain's landmark album The Woman In Me did not exist. And for that, I am grateful. My arrival to this planet came one year after Twain was propelled to stardom with the release of her landmark 1995 album. I recognize this only because country music — and its relationship with female sexuality — can be broken up into two eras: Before The Woman In Me (BTWIM) and After The Woman In Me (ATWIM). When one grows up ATWIM, it can be easy to take Twain's disruption of the status quo for granted.
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]

Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
