And then there were eight. After four dozen group matches and eight eliminators Qatar 2022 now has its full complement of quarter-finalists. On Sunday week, the captain of one of the Netherlands, Argentina, France, England, Croatia, Brazil, Morocco or Portugal will triumphantly hoist what is arguably the most iconic trophy in world sport skywards through a deluge of ticker-tape to jubilant roars from his ecstatic teammates, fans and fellow countrymen.

17 MINUTES AGO