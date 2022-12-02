Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Croatia-Brazil World Cup Quarterfinal Odds and Betting Preview
Brazil is a heavy favorite (-275) against Croatia (+750) in their World Cup quarterfinal matchup Friday in Qatar after dominating South Korea, 4-1, on Monday. Brazil had 18 scoring opportunities and the score would have been even more lopsided if not for heroic efforts from South Korea goalie Kim Seung-gyu.
World Cup 2022 briefing: Tantalising quarter-finals lie ahead in Qatar
And then there were eight. After four dozen group matches and eight eliminators Qatar 2022 now has its full complement of quarter-finalists. On Sunday week, the captain of one of the Netherlands, Argentina, France, England, Croatia, Brazil, Morocco or Portugal will triumphantly hoist what is arguably the most iconic trophy in world sport skywards through a deluge of ticker-tape to jubilant roars from his ecstatic teammates, fans and fellow countrymen.
Comments / 0