Discover All Types Of Birds In Wisconsin
Are you a bird enthusiast looking to discover the common birds in Wisconsin? Or do you have a feathered friend visiting your backyard feeder you need help identifying? Use this handy guide to discover all types of birds in Wisconsin, including small, large, and different-colored birds. Small Birds of Wisconsin.
Discover 9 Types of Frogs on The Mississippi River
The state of Mississippi comprises various landscapes, including grasslands, marshes, islands along the state line, and cliffs along the beach. The state is also home to the famous Mississippi River, one of America’s most important rivers. Moving birds, critters, and unique fish find food and shelter in the Mississippi...
If You Find an Arrowhead in Colorado, Can You Keep It?
It's really pretty fascinating to think of all the native American Indian tribes that have called Colorado home at one time or another. They came long before we did but they helped shape the land and our state into what we see today. While out exploring the great outdoors in...
Rare Leucistic White Deer Spotted Among the Snow in New York
A rare white deer was spotted in New York state, prompting the local police to take to social media to help identify it. The West Seneca Police Department posted pictures of a unique animal, believing that it is possibly a “Seneca White Deer.”. “Check out this majestic being,” they...
Treasure worth millions may still be hidden in 'lost' Colorado cave
Millions of dollars worth of gold may be hidden deep in the Colorado mountains. In 1880, three prospectors unintentionally and allegedly discovered a strange cave that housed a mysterious treasure and a number of unanswered questions. In October of 1880, E.J. Oliver, S.J. Harkman, and H.A. Melton found themselves in the middle of a powerful snowstorm while prospecting in the San Luis Valley. To save themselves from the elements, the...
Watch magnificent elk stampede across Colorado mountains during migration
Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a clip of the beautiful animals charging downhill and across a quiet highway. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has shared a stunning video of a herd of elk stampeding across a mountain highway. The clip, which you can watch below, was shot by videographer Eric N Olson, and shows hundreds of the animals racing downhill and over a quiet stretch of road.
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?
Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
Holcim US acquires Colorado aggregate operation
Holcim U.S., with offices in Chicago, has acquired a new aggregate operation from J-2 Contracting Co., a Colorado-based general contractor. According to a news release from Holcim, the company gains a large volume of high-quality aggregate reserves from J-2 and strengthens its place as a long-term, reliable aggregate supplier in Colorado, one of its fastest-growing markets in the U.S.
Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?
Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
'Mind control' by parasites influences wolf-pack dynamics in Yellowstone National Park
Gray wolves in Yellowstone National Park infected with toxoplasmosis, caused by the T. gondii parasite, are 46 times more likely to be the leader of the pack, according to a new study.
Bison Being Relocated to Native Lands Across U.S. and Canada
Troy Heinert has helped reestablish dozens of bison herds on Native American lands, including a recent one at Badlands National Park. On this occasion, Heinert loaded up 100 wild bison into a chute and then on a truck. They’d then take a truck ride across South Dakota to join one of many blooming herds in the region.
The Top 10 Dog Breeds That Look Like Bears
Bears are not directly related to dogs, but they are both in the same suborder called Caniformia. Raccoons and foxes are also in this suborder. The most recent common ancestor between bears and dogs was miacids, which lived as recently as 32 million years ago. Some dogs today have a...
Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’
There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of the great places to see in Colorado.
Entire Family Of Moose Swim Across Colorado Lake
This isn’t something you see every day. Seeing a moose in water is very normal. They love waterbodies. During the summer months they consume around 70 percent of their diet from water vegetation. As well as using it as a way to cool off from the summer heat. I...
Vicious Red Haired Cannibalistic Giants Once Roamed Nevada
According to the Paiute, a Native American tribe who lived in parts of Nevada, the Si Te Cah were a tribe of red-haired cannibals that preyed on the people of the Great Basin of the western United States.
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
In growing backlash, Sen. Shaheen to skip WH ball over plan to push back New Hampshire Democratic primary
The Democratic National Committee’s move to push back New Hampshire’s 2024 presidential primary has drawn protests from Democrats and Republicans.
Tribes make progress in push to co-manage public lands
This week, hundreds of tribal leaders gathered in Washington for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. Lots of economic news came out of that event, including new federal money for tribal climate resilience and plans for the Energy Department to do more business with tribal nations. There were also new...
The Best Swimming Holes In California
We’re all daydreaming about slurping down some ice cream by the water now that the sun is out and the temperature is steadily rising to between 80 and 90 degrees. Fortunately, there are lots of options for both in the stunning state of California. Along with the sandy beaches along the shore, there are a few swimming holes deeper inland in which you can cool down as the season becomes warmer.
See the Rare and Beautiful ‘Full Cold Moon’ this December in South Dakota and Minnesota Skies
The final full moon of 2022 is called the Full Cold Moon. Life can get so busy we forget to stop and look up at the great wonder above. When it's crisp and cold it is especially nice to bundle up, have a hot cup of hot cocoa or even a hot toddy (zero judgment here) and look to the sky.
