Discover 12 Modern-Day Animals That Look Like Dinosaurs!
Nowadays, dinosaurs are widely used as animated, fictional characters in books and movies! In reality, these reptiles appeared on Earth between 243 and 233.23 million years ago. After the Triassic-Jurassic extinction event, dinosaurs became the dominant terrestrial vertebrates. If you’re wondering whether there’s a modern-day animal that looks like a...
What Is the Coldest Place on Earth, and Can You Survive?
The earth is diverse in many ways; language, culture, food, and even climate. The majority of the world’s nations have distinct temperatures for a variety of scientific reasons. Primarily, the climate of a place depends on a variety of elements, including the quantity of sunshine it receives, its elevation above sea level, the form of the terrain, and how close it is to oceans. Another thing that determines how hot or cold a place might get is the changing seasons.
Watch This Ocean Ray Try His Hardest to Be a Bird
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s…an ocean ray! You normally associate ocean rays with life beneath the waves but this individual has other ideas. They have decided that it’s a good idea to launch themselves out of the water and it is an impressive sight.
10 Wild Mushrooms Found in Spring
Springtime is truly the season of new beginnings and growth. Spring foraging choices expand when the weather warms and everything starts to defrost from the winter. Fresh salad greens, delectable spring flowers and shoots, medicinal herbs, and a few edible mushrooms are all in season right now. In fact, there are many foragable mushrooms to choose from, as spring can be a surprisingly good time to forage mushrooms around the world.
Mars is going to "photobomb" the full moon Wednesday night
There’s quite the rare event taking place in the night sky Wednesday – Mars is going to “photobomb” the moon. WWJ’s Erin Vee gets all the details on the lunar occultation on “All Over the Space.”
How Fast Are Reindeer? Are They Faster Than a Horse?
As the holidays approach, many people get curious about reindeer. Have you ever wondered how fast they can run? Well, they may not be able to pull a sleigh around the world in a single night, but they’re still quite fast. Here are some interesting facts about reindeer’s speed that you can wow your coworkers with at the annual holiday party!
One Lioness Hunts a Waterbuck in the Water While Over a Dozen Take Notes
One Lioness Hunts a Waterbuck in the Water While Over a Dozen Take Notes. This brutal but fascinating footage was filmed at the incredible Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve which is ecologically and geographically integrated with the Greater Kruger National Park. It is found 500 km east of Johannesburg in South Africa.
The Flag of Antarctica: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The trouble with the continent of Antarctica is that it has no official flag because few desire to live there, and it makes sense as to why. The continent is the coldest, driest location in the world. The landscape of Antarctica is a massive, dry desert topped with ice and snow, featuring glaciers and the occasional penguin or polar bear. Overall, though, humans are nowhere to be found. One fun fact about Antarctica is that the lowest temperature ever recorded on the continent measured -128.6ºF. Simply put, the conditions in Antarctica are not livable.
The Best Swimming Holes In California
We’re all daydreaming about slurping down some ice cream by the water now that the sun is out and the temperature is steadily rising to between 80 and 90 degrees. Fortunately, there are lots of options for both in the stunning state of California. Along with the sandy beaches along the shore, there are a few swimming holes deeper inland in which you can cool down as the season becomes warmer.
Discover the Gigantic Ancient “Terror Shrew” That Once Roamed Italy
Discover the Gigantic Ancient "Terror Shrew" That Once Roamed Italy. Italy is known for its rich history, wars, empires, and art. However, one aspect often forgotten about the historical country is the ancient “terror shrew” that once roamed it. Shrews are small mammals distinctive for their beady eyes, short and slender limbs, claws, and tiny rodent-like appearance. Though shrews look like rats, they are not rodents and have more in common with hedgehogs and moon rats than rats.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Alaska
Alaska has the most lakes in the United States. There are more than 3,000 named lakes and it is estimated that there are more than 3 million unnamed lakes. A quick aerial view of the state and you will see how the landscape is dotted with thousands of scattered lakes. There are also some massive lakes like Lake Iliamna that covers 1,000+ square miles. But is the biggest lake also the deepest lake? Did you know three of the ten deepest lakes in the United States are in Alaska? How cold does it get in the deepest lakes in Alaska? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Alaska!
Meet the Lemur That Once Stood as Tall as a Silverback
Lemurs are one of the smallest primates. According to reports, they are possibly the oldest recorded primates worldwide, even before humans and apes. There are over 107 known species of lemurs in the world, spotting diverse sizes, colors, and shapes. They can weigh as tiny as the mouse lemur, which weighs less than a pound, or as heavy as the indri lemur, which can weigh over 20 pounds.
Could an Unarmed Human Beat a Pack of Rats?
Rats have followed humans around the world. You can find these mammals just about anywhere that you can find humans. They love digging through our trash and pantries in hopes of stealing a tasty morsel. While we tend to use a broom to shoo them away or traps to kill them, a human can easily overcome a single rat. Yet, what if a person went into a storeroom and found themselves without a weapon and faced a bunch of rats? Would an unarmed human beat a pack of rats in a fight, or would the person perish?
See a Leopard Outsmart a Hyena and Use Her Cub to Steal Food
This is a fantastic example of a family working together to get one over on a rival predator to secure a tasty meal. As we join the action, we see a female leopard approach a (larger) hyena, intent on stealing some prey. The video notes describe these two animals as ‘eternal foes’ and we also learn that it was the leopard who originally caught the animal. The cheeky hyena had pinched it, thinking that they would be getting an easy meal. How wrong they were!
Where Is the Oldest Place on Earth (3.6 Billion Years Old!)
Where Is the Oldest Place on Earth (3.6 Billion Years Old!) Over the years, a lot of fascinating fossils and artifacts have been found all over the world, showing the timeline of events since the beginning of the earth’s existence. All of these interesting prehistoric animals and artifacts makes us wonder how old the earth is and what part of it is the oldest. Where do you think the oldest place in the world is? This article looks to answer this question, as well as provide exciting facts you probably didn’t know about.
Ever Seen a Baby Blobfish?
Baby shark, step aside; baby blobfish is the new talk of the sea! These tiny fish look like helpless blobs but don’t let their adorable appearance fool you. Baby blobfish are resilient creatures, equipped to survive the dark ocean depths. Become a baby blobfish expert. Read on to learn...
Hummingbirds and Woodpeckers Can Lick Their Own Brains. Here’s How.
Hummingbirds and Woodpeckers Can Lick Their Own Brains. Here's How. Animals everywhere have unique adaptations that allow them to adjust and thrive in their environments. Some of those adaptations include wacky body parts that serve a purpose, such as a shoebill stork’s massive bill or the proboscis monkey’s strange-looking nose. Or, in the case of some birds, extremely long tongues. That’s right! Hummingbirds and woodpeckers can lick their own brains. Find out how and why.
Meet Snowflake, the Only Albino Gorilla on Earth
The Barcelona zoo is located in Barcelona, Spain. It grew in popularity primarily because it was the home of Snowflake, the only albino gorilla ever known. Snowflake passed away in 2003. This video shows you what life was like for this albino gorilla living in captivity. He was not supposed...
