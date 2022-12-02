Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
gsabizwire.com
Cowboy Up Rebrands as The Foundry at Judson Mill
Greenville, South Carolina – Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced today it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists. The venue is closed starting this Saturday...
gsabizwire.com
Infinity Welcomes Green Point Hemp as New Client
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Infinity Marketing, a fully integrated marketing agency in the Upstate, is proud to add Green Point Hemp to its growing client roster. The agency has developed a new website for one of the most advanced companies in the hemp sector. “We wanted to find an agency...
gsabizwire.com
New Leadership Prepares FUEL For A High Growth Future
Greenville, S.C. – FUEL, one of Greenville’s leading marketing and branding agencies, announced today the acquisition of the company by Mary Church Cornette, the agency’s vice president and creative director. Warren Griffith, who has led the company since 2011 serving as CEO, is pursuing a new career opportunity in the real estate marketing industry leading to the decision to step down from FUEL.
gsabizwire.com
Greenville Housing Funds reports 2022 successes, looks forward to 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Greenville Housing Fund leaders reported a successful year in 2022 and laid out their 2023 goals and aspirations during a celebratory Annual Meeting Thursday morning. Chief accomplishments from the past year include the production of 246 affordable new apartments and homes in Greenville County and the...
gsabizwire.com
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS welcomes Erica Berg Hardwick
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Erica Berg Hardwick has joined the company’s Buist Avenue office as a sales associate. As a native of Greenville, Erica is excited to bring her extensive knowledge of the Upstate to real estate. Over the last twenty years, Erica has been involved in Greenville and the surrounding communities in many ways, including working for former Solicitor, Bob Ariail, teaching Spanish at Hillcrest High School, and most recently owning and operating Collective Music Solutions, a successful full-service music entertainment company. Erica is passionate about real estate and looks forward to serving Spanish- and English-speaking clients through this new venture. After graduating from Travelers Rest High School, she attended Erskine College, where she was an honor graduate and received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.
gsabizwire.com
USC Research Calls for Long-Term Strategy to Address Teacher Shortages
A University of South Carolina research team’s new report suggests that the state does not need another series of programs, but rather a new strategy, to truly change the future of teaching. The Pickens County School District is one of the partners in this research study, and local results feature prominently in the findings.
FOX Carolina
Police find missing child in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police have found a missing child who was last seen on Monday afternoon. Officers said 12-year-old Ja’Cory Tuck ran away from League Academy on Twin Lake Road at around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Police said Tuck was found on N. Main...
gsabizwire.com
City of Inman Wins State Planning Award
The City of Inman was awarded the Rural Outstanding Project Award for their master planning efforts from the South Carolina Chapter of the American Planning Association (SCAPA) at their annual conference. Mayor Cornelius Huff, City Manager Joe Lanahan, City Planner April Gibson, and master planning partner Irene Dumas Tyson with BOUDREAUX and Larry McGoogin with Toole Design Group received the award and presented the Downtown Master Plan at the SCAPA Conference.
Upstate woman charged with exploitation of nursing home resident
A Spartanburg woman was arrested and charged with the exploitation of a nursing home resident.
avlwatchdog.org
3 Dead Bears Found in Woodfin: Mutilated For Parts, or Poached for Meat?
WOODFIN — The remains of three bears found in this small town — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result...
WYFF4.com
Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announces passing of longtime employee
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Employees and customers of a popular Upstate restaurant are mourning a loss with heavy hearts this week. Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announced on Facebook the passing of a woman who worked there for more than 30 years. Mildred Fridy died on Nov. 20, at the age...
FOX Carolina
SWAT Team Called to Mayo Drive in Greenville County
FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Deputies searching for teen who ran away...
WYFF4.com
Car hits power pole, goes into park in downtown Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — 9:30 a.m. update:. Vehicle is out of the park. Power pole will need to be replaced. A downtown Greenville intersection is congested Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit a power pole and went into McPherson Park. As of 8:30 a.m. the fire department was working to...
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mother
Responding to a 911 call from an InTown Suites in Greenville, authorities found the deceased, Landon Chance Poston, and his incapacitated mother. The identity of the individual who made the phone call is still unknown, but the call was made in regard to a dead body, so the caller knew that a death had occurred.
Greenville man accused of killing girlfriend to stand trial
A Greenville man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend in 2018 is set to appear in front of a judge Monday.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County parent raises concerns over rock propping open door at local high school
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County parent has raised concerns about what he believes is a security threat at a local high school. Marc Richey is a parent of two students at J.L. Mann High School. In late September, he noticed a rock propping open a door to the inside of the school.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...
WYFF4.com
5 restaurants illegally kept cash, credit card tips from employees, federal officials say
ATLANTA — Five restaurants – four in the Upstate – have been cited by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division for illegally keeping money from their employees. According to the WHD, employers at the five Japan House restaurants reportedly kept $80,212 in back wages...
Woman charged after deadly stabbing in Spartanburg Co.
Spartanburg County Officials are investigating after a stabbing victim died at the hospital.
Watch: Dabo Swinney Discusses Tennessee, Orange Bowl Selection
Tennessee and Clemson are now on a collision course for December 30th at 8pm ET. The two teams were officially selected by the Orange Bowl earlier today, and following the selection, both Head Coaches met with the media for a virtual press conference to discuss their team's selection, their ...
Comments / 0