Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Great American Family’s Neal Bledsoe Leaves Network After Candace Cameron Bure Controversy
The fallout from Candace Cameron Bure’s comments about portraying “traditional marriage” on Great America Family continues. Neal Bledsoe has announced he is stepping away from the network in a lengthy statement emphasizing his support for the LGBTQIA+ community. “My life wouldn’t be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ […]
Angelina Jolie made new accusations against Brad Pitt
Fans of both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have long been tired of their endless court showdowns. But there is no end in sight for them yet: the other day the actress filed a new application to the court, in which she brought additional charges against her ex-husband. Jolie, who is doing everything to make Pitt look like a perfect monster, in her new statement, called the lawsuit filed earlier against her by Brad “malicious and baseless” and demanded that her dispute with Pitt be resolved as soon as possible. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail.
Billy Porter Commands Attention In Distressed Ruffles & Popped Collar With Hidden Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Billy Porter made a head-turning entrance as he arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. Although the actor was not nominated for any awards, Porter presented the Music Icon Award to Shania Twain. The “American Horror Story” actor opted for a monochrome look for the night with a long, black ruffled top that featured a distressed popped collar and three-quarter sleeves. He added a black leather belt around his waist. The actor paired the look with a pair of black wide-leg pants. Porter opted for silver-toned accessories with a diamond statement necklace that matched his sparkling...
Olivia Wilde Is Giving Goth in Sheer Black Lace Dress for 'People's Choice Awards'
Olivia Wilde is entering her revenge era. The 38-year-old actress—who recently split from boyfriend Harry Styles—showed up to the People's Choice Awards with a bang on Tuesday night as she strutted out in a daring lace gown for a sexy gothic fashion moment. The Don't Worry Darling director...
Comments / 0