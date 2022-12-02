Read full article on original website
Related
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Voice of America
Iran Executes 4 Convicted of Cooperating With Israel, State Media Says
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Iran on Sunday executed four men convicted of cooperating with Israel's spy agency Mossad, Iranian state media reported. The Islamic Republic has long accused arch-enemy Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil. Tehran has recently accused Israeli and Western intelligence services of plotting a civil war in Iran, which is now gripped by some of the biggest anti-government protests since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Voice of America
US Envoy: Iran Should Not Be Member of UN Commission on Women
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has again emphasized her opposition to Iran’s participation on the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. In a post on Twitter on Sunday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, “The Iranian government should not be on the @UN_CSW – an international body dedicated to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment. Removing Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women is the right thing to do."
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Voice of America
Corruption-Weary South Africans React to Latest Presidential Scandal
Cyril Ramaphosa is not South Africa's first president or leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to be dogged by allegations of corruption. While graft claims do not surprise most South Africans, analysts say it is taking a toll on the ANC's popularity. Zaheer Cassim reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Price Cap for Russian Oil; Ukrainian Actors Volunteer to Help the Hungry
We’ll find out about the price cap on Russian oil and it’s likely consequences. We’ll hear what the U.S. Intelligence community has to say about Russia, and a look at the importance of funeral rituals and how they are complicated by war.
Voice of America
Chinese Security Forces Well-prepared to Silence Protests
Demonstrations broke out in several Chinese cities on November 25 to demand an end to the country’s severe COVID-19 restrictions. Chinese security forces were quick to react to the protests. They fired pepper spray and tear gas against the activists. Later, police and army troops deployed huge numbers of military vehicles, trucks and cars on streets to block demonstrators.
Voice of America
Protesters Storm Governor's Office in Southern Syrian City
AMMAN — Dozens of demonstrators angry over worsening economic conditions in Syria stormed and ransacked the governor's office in the southern city of Sweida on Sunday, clashing with police, the authorities and witnesses said. Earlier, more than 200 people had gathered around the building in the center of the...
Voice of America
Spain Under Pressure Over Migrant Deaths on Moroccan Border
Madrid, spain — Rights groups are pressuring Spain’s government over the deaths of at least 23 people after thousands of migrants forced their way through the European Union’s only land border with Africa between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla. In the worst tragedy on a...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Attacks and Counter Attacks, Oil Embargo Analysis and Ukrainians in Indiana.
We’ll learn more about the attacks on Russian military bases inside Russia, and the Russian retaliation. Some more analysis on the oil embargo, plus a visit to Indiana.
Voice of America
Analysis: Xi Expected to Speak at Memorial for China's Former Leader Jiang Zemin
Taipei, Taiwan — China's leader Xi Jinping, under pressure for continuing his signature "zero-COVID policy" in the face of rare, widespread protests, is expected to speak at the Tuesday morning memorial service for former Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Jiang Zemin. Analysts say Jiang's death may deflect attention from...
Voice of America
Protesters in Iran Begin 3-Day National Strike
Protesters in Iran began a three-day strike on Monday as part of a wave of civil unrest triggered by the September death of an Iranian Kurdish woman who had been detained by the country's morality police. The protesters called for shop owners across the country to close their businesses through...
Voice of America
South Africa's Ramaphosa Awaits ANC Panel Decision on His Fate
JOHANNESBURG — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's fate was hanging in the balance on Monday ahead of a meeting of the executive committee of the governing party to discuss allegations he may have committed misconduct and violated the oath of office. The inquiry relates to findings that large sums...
Voice of America
Pakistan's Top Court Scrutinizes Probe of Journalist's Killing in Kenya
Islamabad — Pakistan’s Supreme Court Tuesday began scrutinizing an apparently lackluster government investigation into what the top court said was “the brutal killing” of a highly regarded investigative journalist while in self-exile in Kenya. Arshad Sharif, 50, was fatally shot in the head under mysterious circumstances...
Voice of America
Islamic State Group Claims Attack on Pakistan’s Top Diplomat in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — The Islamic State group said Saturday it was responsible for a Friday assassination attempt on Pakistan’s chief diplomat in Afghanistan amid renewed U.S. concerns the country's Taliban rulers are not able to tackle the terrorist threat. Officials said Pakistani Chargé d’affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani was on a...
Voice of America
Confusion over Iran’s Morality Police as Women Drop Hijab
Confusion over the standing of Iran’s morality police continues after state media gave different reports over the weekend. But more Iranian women have appeared in public without the required head covering hijab as enforcement of the policy has been reduced. The morality police were established in 2005. The group...
Voice of America
HRW Says ICC Needs Financial Support to Do Its Work
Human Rights Watch, in a statement issued Monday, called on member nations of the International Criminal Court to make a commitment at their annual meeting this week in The Hague "to provide consistent financial, political, and practical support for justice." HRW said the ICC's investigation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine...
Voice of America
War Dogs: Sausages Bolster the Fight in Eastern Ukraine
Donetsk Region, Ukraine — On the roads leading to the front in Ukraine's war-torn east, every morning begins with a familiar scene — soldiers filling up trucks, sipping steaming coffee and catching up between bites of fresh hot dogs. Wrapped in buns, toasted and served with an array...
Comments / 0