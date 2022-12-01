Read full article on original website
Can feeding corn residue in a round bale feeder meet cow needs?
The drought across much of the western U.S has resulted in low hay production, high hay prices and in some cases, no hay to be bought. Some producers may be considering using corn residue bales. Corn residue has been traditionally used as a roughage source in feedlot diets and more recently mixed with more energy dense feeds and fed to cows in confinement. However, many operations may not have the ability to mix and feed diets. These operations may be thinking about trying to feed corn residue in round bale feeders.
Avian flu outbreak hits record, killing over 50 million birds in the United States
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that avian flu has killed 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making the outbreak the country’s deadliest in its history. Often, when a bird infected with the virus dies, entire flocks have to be killed to avoid further transmission. As...
Feral hog control: 8 years, some progress, $2.5B damage/year
Eight years into a U.S. program to control damage from feral pigs, the invasive animals with big appetites and snouts that uproot anything that smells good are still a multibillion-dollar plague on farmers, wildlife and the environment. These prolific hogs gone wild have been wiped out in 11 of the 41 states where they were reported in 2014 or 2015, and there are fewer in parts of the other 30.But despite more than $100 million in federal money, an estimated 6 million to 9 million feral swine still ravage the landscape nationwide. They tear up planted fields, wallowing out...
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
Letter says bioenergy is wrongly deemed ‘carbon neutral’ and contributes to wildlife loss
Zimbabwe: Farmers Pleased with Early Planted Tobacco
Farmers in Zimbabwe’s Karoi and Headlands area have been pleased with the quality of early planted tobacco, reports The Herald. The crop is generally reported to be in good condition and many small-scale farmers, who rely on rainfall, are still in the process of planting. This year to date,...
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"
Becky and Cam Porter, who live in northwest Arkansas, close to Fayetteville, have decided to start their own homestead and grow their food, so their family won't be affected by any shortages.
To reduce its emissions, Colombian ranch experiments with a new variety of grass
The San Jose ranch is located on a remote stretch of Colombia’s eastern plains. It has its own runway for small aircraft — and 5,000 cows — which are fed with a special kind of grass called Koronivia. This kind of pasture is more efficient at feeding...
Guineas: The bug-eating alarm system of the farm
Guineas are unique but certainly can serve a purpose on a farm or acreage. The fowl, which are native to Africa, are known for eating bugs and acting as “watchdogs.”. About one to two feet in length and weighing on average 2 pounds, they eat a variety of insects and arachnids: mosquitos, ticks, beetles, and other things like weed seeds, slugs, worms and caterpillars.
Preserving the Tradition
“Whoa there, take it easy Roscoe,” Garry Taylor said to his eager little Brittany spaniel. Roscoe and his partner Elly, a beautiful English setter, had a pheasant pinned down in the brush right in front of them. Elly was long on experience and was pointing solid as a rock, the younger Roscoe wanted to creep up on the bird. Garry moved forward to flush the bird and just for a second I stepped back in my mind and surveyed the scene. Two hunters with shotguns, two bird dogs on point wide eyed and tense, and the anticipation before the flush seemed to almost crackle in the air. It was a scene that could take place almost anywhere in the country in the last hundred years; I realized we were living an old tradition.
Larch Vs. Pine
Larch vs. pine: how do you know which is which? Larch trees (trees in the Larix genus) and pine trees (trees in the Pinus genus) have a lot in common! Both are commonly found in northern parts of the United States, are conifers which produce needles and cones, and can reach staggering heights and old ages.
Texas Farm Grows World’s Most Expensive Spice
A family farm in Tahoka has spent the last three years growing the most expensive spice in the world — saffron. In a recent interview with Valley Central, Karl McDonald explains that the idea for him and his family to cultivate the spice bloomed during the COVID-19 pandemic after realizing that West Texas provided a great climate for it.
