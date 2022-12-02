Read full article on original website
Top 3 Easiest Ways to Fix Windows 10/11 Black Screen with Cursor
Windows may be one of the oldest and most popular operating systems, but it still has quirks. Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 come with a range of issues, well-known or otherwise, and users are often left to solve them for themselves.
How to Enable or Disable Secure Boot and TPM Support in VirtualBox 7.0
VirtualBox released version 7.0 in October 2022. It is the first hypervisor to support the emulation of TPM chips along with all the other system components. VirtualBox also offers a Secure Boot feature in EFI mode for virtual machines. The main reason behind these two features was Microsoft's list of elaborate system requirements for Windows 11.
5 Ways to Repair the .NET Framework on Windows
A fully functional .NET Framework is necessary to run apps built with it on your Windows PC. Any issues with the framework can cause the dependent applications to malfunction. Fortunately, Microsoft provides a dedicated repair tool that you can use to fix any issues with the .NET Framework and get your apps to run again.
How to Install Ubuntu on VMware Workstation
Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions out there. Even if you are a Windows user, you may have heard of Ubuntu and its features from your peers. It has lower system requirements than Windows and can help you re-purpose your old PC.
How to Prevent File Upload Vulnerabilities
File upload modules are one of the weakest links in web applications. Any mistakes made, even ones you consider to be small, could result in server control falling directly into a cyberattacker's hands. For this reason, software developers need to know the most common mistakes and some attack methods that can occur.
How to Set Up Parental Controls on Windows 11
If you're worried that your kids spend too much time playing games or that they might visit websites with inappropriate content, you should use Parental control. To set it up, you only need a Microsoft account and the best part is that you can add multiple devices, including gaming consoles.
How to Directly Join Discord Voice Chat From Your Xbox
Using Xbox and Discord's chat integration can help broaden your experience of online gaming and break down barriers between gaming platforms. With Xbox enabling you to...
How to Add a Date Picker to a React.js App
Adding a date picker to your React.js app is a great way of improving its user-friendliness. A date picker allows users to select a date from a calendar directly in a form field, rather than having to type the date manually. This can greatly improve your app's user experience, making it easier for users to select the dates they need.
How to Fix the "Update Files are Missing" Error 0x80070003 on Windows
It's not unusual for Windows users to run into issues when installing updates or upgrading to the latest version of Windows. The problem with these error codes is that most of the time, they do not specify the cause of the error or what users can do to avoid it.
How to Create a Linux Thread in C
On Linux, you can create and manage threads in C/C++ using the POSIX thread (pthread) library. Unlike other operating systems, there is little difference between a thread and a process in Linux. That's why Linux often refers to its threads as light-weight processes.
5 Reasons for Regular People to Love the Linux Command Line
Many people are afraid of the command line. They see it as the realm of software developers or computer geeks. But the command line is merely a different way of interacting with your PC, and there are some tasks so easy to do with a CLI that you will be glad you got over your fear.
What Is Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software?
If you have a work phone, you probably have mobile device management (MDM) software installed. You may not know about it, but it's there. Intended...
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
How to download apps on an LG smart TV
An LG smart TV has a lot to offer — whether it's the top-tier contrast and black levels of the world-class OLEDs or the intelligent webOS platform — but one of the best parts of owning an LG smart TV is the ability to personalize your TV experience with apps. If you're not the type who's interested in a separate set-top box streaming device, with an LG TV, you can download, delete, and update any apps of your choice so your favorite services are in one place — on the TV itself. If you're a new user struggling to download apps on your LG smart TV, here's a simple guide to help you get started.
How to Use Burp Suite's Intruder Tool to Pentest Web Apps
Burp Suite is a powerful vulnerability scanner developed by Portswigger used to test web application security. Burp Suite, which comes with distributions like Kali and Parrot, has a tool called Intruder, which allows you to perform automated special attacks against online applications for ethical hacking. The Intruder is a flexible and configurable tool, meaning you can use it to automate any task that comes up in testing applications.
Beautiful Soup vs. Scrapy vs. Selenium: Which Web Scraping Tool Should You Use?
Want to learn web scraping with Python but are confused about whether to use Beautiful Soup, Selenium, or Scrapy for your next project? While all these Python libraries and frameworks are powerful in their own right, they don't cater to all web scraping needs, and hence, it's important to know which tool you should use for a particular job.
Google's "Unusual Traffic" Error: What It Means and How to Fix It
Error messages are a simple and convenient way to notify users that there is an issue with their device or software. You've probably encountered plenty of error messages over the years, but some are puzzling and difficult to bypass. Google's "unusual traffic from your computer network" is one of them. So what is it? And what can you do about it?
iPhone Documents and Data: What Is It and How Do You Delete It?
If you've used your iPhone for a while, there's a high chance most of your storage space has been used up. This is usually due to the many apps installed and the gigabytes of data each app occupies, especially media and instant messaging apps.
How to Use Fitbit's Sleep Profiles to Start Sleeping Better
Among the many features of Fitbit Premium is a Sleep Profile feature that helps explain your sleeping patterns and provides insights into how to improve your sleep.
10 Platforms That Pay Users to Learn About Crypto
Learn-to-earn platforms have become a highly popular way of promoting various protocols, and more platforms are beginning to offer crypto rewards for online learners. In many...
