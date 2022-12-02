Google is shutting down a rather obscure project: Google Duplex on the Web. "Duplex" is Google's branding for AI that does "simple but familiar tasks that saves you time." The branding exists on two products: this "web" feature and Google's human-impersonating voice AI, the latter of which is still running as far as we know. This version of Duplex—Duplex on the Web—was a Google Assistant feature that could autonomously navigate websites on your behalf and do things like buy items and check in to a flight. The feature couldn't have been very popular, and TechCrunch spotted a support page update that says Duplex on the Web will be dead by the end of the month.

