Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Apple announces sweeping changes to App Store pricing
Apple unveiled the most sweeping change yet to the App Store pricing model it applies to all apps submitted to its app stores on Tuesday. In the new system, app developers will have substantially more control over how they price their apps. Apple's App Store has a history of offering...
Ars Technica
Android Automotive is getting its 38th app: Waze
Google's other big navigation app, Waze, is coming to Android Automotive. Today the company announced the move on the Waze blog, saying, "The new dedicated Waze app for cars brings the best of Waze real-time navigation, routing and alerts feature[s] right in the car’s display. When you drive, you can experience safer and more convenient journeys while eliminating the hassle of using a smartphone."
Ars Technica
Google kills “Duplex on the Web,” an automated website navigation feature
Google is shutting down a rather obscure project: Google Duplex on the Web. "Duplex" is Google's branding for AI that does "simple but familiar tasks that saves you time." The branding exists on two products: this "web" feature and Google's human-impersonating voice AI, the latter of which is still running as far as we know. This version of Duplex—Duplex on the Web—was a Google Assistant feature that could autonomously navigate websites on your behalf and do things like buy items and check in to a flight. The feature couldn't have been very popular, and TechCrunch spotted a support page update that says Duplex on the Web will be dead by the end of the month.
Ars Technica
Pixel 7 gets 500MB update including “clear calling,” lots of bug fixes
Google is shipping its first big Android patch since the release of Android 13. Rolling out to Pixel phones now is Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1), which contains a few new features, 77 bug fixes named in a huge support post, 151 Pixel-specific security issues outlined in the December Security Bulletin for Pixels, and a bunch of other security patches in the more generic Android Security Bulletin. On the Pixel 7, this is a monster 500MB patch.
Ars Technica
Amazon ad verification program buys access to your phone’s soul for $2 a month
Amazon has gotten flak for how it handles user and partner data, but that hasn't stopped it from launching a program that openly pays to stalk opt-in participants' smartphone traffic. The ad-verification scheme is similar to demised programs from other tech giants, like Google, and gives Amazon access to members' phone data to learn about how they interact with advertisements.
Digital Trends
Apple Health vs. Samsung Health? What I learned after using both
One of the main reasons to wear a smartwatch is to track your health, exercise, and sleep. Both Apple and Samsung have comprehensive health platforms, Apple Health and Samsung Health, but are they really much different from each other?. We’ve been using both, connected to the Apple Watch Series 8...
Ars Technica
Europeans gain access to Apple parts, manuals in Self Service Repair program
As of Tuesday, Apple's Self Service Repair program is now available in eight European countries. It launched in the United States in April, with promises from the company to expand to other countries by the end of the year. The countries included in this rollout are Belgium, France, Germany, Italy,...
Ars Technica
Adobe Stock begins selling AI-generated artwork
On Monday, Adobe announced that its stock photography service, Adobe Stock, would begin allowing artists to submit AI-generated imagery for sale, Axios reports. The move comes during Adobe's embrace of image synthesis and also during industry-wide efforts to deal with the rapidly growing field of AI artwork in the stock art business, including earlier announcements from Shutterstock and Getty Images.
Ars Technica
Meta needs explicit user consent to run personalized ads, EU watchdog rules
Meta has already been coping with a slump in ad revenue this year, and now a decision from European Union privacy regulators threatens to reduce Meta’s ad revenue even more next year. According to Reuters, a person familiar with the matter said that the European Data Protection Board ruled Monday that Meta cannot continue targeting ads based on its own users’ online activity—like the Instagram reels they've viewed or Facebook profiles they've clicked.
Ars Technica
No Linux? No problem. Just get AI to hallucinate it for you
Over the weekend, experimenters discovered that OpenAI's new chatbot, ChatGPT, can hallucinate simulations of Linux shells and role-play dialing into a bulletin board system (BBS). The chatbot, based on a deep-learning AI model, uses its stored knowledge to simulate Linux with surprising results, including executing Python code and browsing virtual websites.
Ars Technica
New Winamp update adds features, fixes, and (sigh) support for “music NFTs”
If you'd asked me in January to make some predictions about what 2022 would bring, I don't think "multiple significant updates to the Winamp player" would have been on the list. But the release candidate for version 5.9.1 of the software builds on the groundwork laid by August's 5.9 update to fix some bugs and add new features to the reanimated music player. Most of these are straightforward updates or improvements to existing features, but because it's 2022, one of the only new features is support for music NFTs.
Ars Technica
After more than 5 years, Nvidia’s GTX 1060 is no longer Steam’s most-used GPU
Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 was exceptionally well-reviewed when it was released in 2016—offering performance a bit better than previous-generation flagships for a downright reasonable price of $250. PC gamers responded accordingly. Within a year of its release, the 1060 became the most-used GPU in Steam's Hardware and Software Survey, a position it occupied from June 2017 until October 2022.
Digital Trends
Get this 15-inch laptop with a year of Microsoft 365 for $199
Gateway has been making a comeback in the last few years, and while it isn’t at the top of the best laptop lists, it does offer some great entry-level and budget-friendly laptops. For example, you have this Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which is going for only $199 at Walmart, and even throws in a year’s subscription to Microsoft 365. That’s a great deal on its own just for Microsoft 365, so the inclusion of the laptop makes this worth picking up if you need a good student laptop.
Ars Technica
Stalkers’ “chilling” use of AirTags spurs class-action suit against Apple
When Apple released AirTags in 2021, the small electronic tracking devices were touted by top executives as being “stalker-proof.” Since then, Vice reported a minimum of 150 police cases documenting stalkers using AirTags, and there have already been two severe stalking cases involving AirTags that ended in murder in Ohio and Indiana.
Ars Technica
Syntax errors are the doom of us all, including botnet authors
KmsdBot, a cryptomining botnet that could also be used for denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks, broke into systems through weak secure shell credentials. It could remotely control a system, it was hard to reverse-engineer, didn't stay persistent, and could target multiple architectures. KmsdBot was a complex malware with no easy fix. That...
Comments / 1