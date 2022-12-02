Read full article on original website
Illinois Downtown Ranks #2 Of Best In America
I found a list of the best downtown cities in the United States and, as much as I'd like to critique it I can't. Of the 20 cities that made the list, I've only been to four, two of them are an hour and a half drive apart. The confusing part of this list is their numbering because one city is listed at #2 but mentioned again as the best. Which Illinois city earned the title of having the second-best downtown in all of America?
thecentersquare.com
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Illinois Lawmakers Seek to Ban Assault Weapons with HB 5855. Here's What It Does
Illinois lawmakers are looking to potentially ban the sale and ownership of assault weapons in the state with the wide-ranging “Protect Illinois Communities Act,” otherwise known as HB 5855. Currently, seven states have laws on the books that ban assault weapons in at least some capacity, including California,...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Urged in Some Counties, At-Home Test Accuracy
With COVID levels rising in some Illinois counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masking in certain locations. Plus, how accurate is an at-home test and when can you trust your results?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Masks...
Illinois Is Home To One Of Best Christmas Light Displays In U.S.
If you enjoy outdoor Christmas light displays, you should add this location to your must-see list in Illinois. Tough Competition For Best Outdoor Christmas Light Display In United States. According to timeout.com,. When it comes to the best Christmas lights in the USA, some folks tend to go over the...
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash; Illinois man dead, 3 hurt, collision at 13th and Oklahoma
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 19-year-old man from Illinois is dead, and three others were hurt following a collision at 13th and Oklahoma on the city's south side early Tuesday, Dec. 6. The wreck happened around 12:30 a.m. Officials say the Illinois man was driving an SUV west on...
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Illinois Democrats quietly amend The SAFE-T Act
Since news broke about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Democrats have been on the defensive. The bill’s proponents have argued that it is a perfectly acceptable bill with no flaws. However, Democrats in Illinois have quietly amended the bill.
Homeowners assistance fund of $30,000 could be coming your way in Illinois
It could help you resolve certain financial issues. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data according to which, the average price of food, shelter and health care services in Illinois has increased by 8.6%.
advantagenews.com
Fentanyl deaths increasing in Illinois
State lawmakers and advocates are pushing for more awareness and resources to address the dangers of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can harm someone just by the touch. The precursors for the drug has origins in China and has been found to be trafficked across the United State's southern border with Mexico.
Effingham Radio
IDPH Reports 63 Illinois Counties Are At Elevated COVID-19 Community Levels
Illinoisans urged to Get Fully Vaccinated for COVID-19 & Flu; Stay Home and Seek Treatment Immediately if you are Sick; State Reports 20,495 New COVID-19 Cases in Last Week. With COVID-19 cases and other respiratory viruses on the increase around Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season. This includes being fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19 and the flu and getting tested for COVID-19 before attending holiday gatherings, especially if you’ll be visiting someone at high risk for severe outcome. Public health officials also urged Illinoisans who test positive to immediately contact a healthcare provider and discuss whether they should take one of the widely available and effective treatments for COVID-19.
Two gas tax increases coming to Illinois next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two increases to the Illinois gas tax are set to hit in 2023. On July 1st, Gov. JB Pritzker placed a six-month freeze on the 2022 gas tax increase to offset the costs of inflation on households’ bottom line. However, Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, […]
State of Illinois Job Fair on 12/6
The Workforce Center of Will County will be holding the State of Illinois Job Fair at their facility on Tuesday, December 6th from 10 AM until 1 PM CST. The Workforce Center of Will County is located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet.
Illinois Diner Named One of The Best Diners To Visit in America
Diners are the best. They have the best food in America, so when Thrillest put together a list of the top diners in America, I wasn't shocked when this Illinois diner made a list. Cozy Dog Diner makes Thirillest one of the Best Diners in America, and of course, it...
959theriver.com
Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Cases Up In Illinois
The number of counties in Illinois with elevated levels of COVID-19 cases is on the rise. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 63 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus as of November 18th. That is up from 46 counties the previous week. Will County is listed as low level as well as Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties, but DuPage County is listed as medium level. Chicago and Cook County remain in the Medium COVID-19 Community Level.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
