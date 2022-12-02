Read full article on original website
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Don't Miss This Unique Holiday Celebration: A Lobster Trap Tree Lighting!Dianna CarneyCohasset, MA
In America, for Some Basketball Fans the ‘Royal’ Family Isn’t from Great Britain, but from Heaven.Matthew C. WoodruffBoston, MA
Boston Globe
Transformative decision a half-century ago to scrap I-95 extension still resonates in Boston today
Southwest Expressway threatened to displace thousands and bisect neighborhoods. It’s a decision that transformed and shaped modern Boston, an early pivot from the assumed primacy of the automobile and toward public transportation, while sparing multiple neighborhoods from being carved up. Fifty years ago last week, Governor Francis W. Sargent...
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
bostonagentmagazine.com
17 College Hill Rd Unit 1, Somerville
New Buyer Incentive, $15,000 back to buyer for closing costs and rate buy down with an accepted offer by 12/17/22! This is an amazing new condo in a fantastic West Somerville neighborhood bordering Tufts University! This two-level condo has an open and flexible floorplan that was designed with today’s buyer in mind. Stunning finishes and colors throughout your new home. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a laundry room and study nook for your remote office needs. Sunlight floods the entire home through gorgeous windows. Professional chef’s kitchen includes Bosch appliances and a custom range hood. Enjoy all of what Tufts University and this bustling West Somerville location has to offer. Close to Davis Square, Harvard Square, and the College Avenue Green line stop.
4 Massachusetts Eateries Make Yelp's List Of Top 100 US Restaurants For 2022
Massachusetts has lots to offer the local foodie, but the Mass food scene has attracted national attention. The Yelpers have spoken – four Massachusetts eateries made it to a list of America's top 100 restaurants. Sarma in Somerville, Fox & the Knife in Boston, Prezza in Boston, and Red...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location
BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
hot969boston.com
Boston One Of The Top Cities People Are Moving Out Of, But Where Are They Going?
Boston, in the opinion of many, is the best city to live. It has top notch hospitals, amazing schools and it’s very accessible. However, what many don’t talk about is the cost to live here. It’s been known for a long time that Boston is one of the most expensive cities to live. For this reason, it has now become one of the top cities that people are moving out of. According to Redfin, “Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter.” Where are people moving? Topping the list: Sacramento, CA. Rounding out the rest of the top five, Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego and Tampa. As far as other reasons why people are moving out of Boston? The rise of remote work after the pandemic. According to Redfin: “Homebuyers typically leave expensive coastal job centers more than they leave other places, a trend that started before the pandemic and picked up steam due to remote work and rising housing costs.”
universalhub.com
7 not so lucky for South Boston commuters
Andrew McCourt shows us the line for a 7 bus in South Boston around 8:30 a.m. He had some time to ponder the situation:. Can someone at the T help #7 riders understand why morning commuters have to constantly deal with this absurdity? You’re failing us. McCourt later learned...
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
Boston Globe
12 must-see concerts at Boston’s top venues this winter
Rock, country, funk, rap and more are on the agenda from December-February. Looking for your live music fix this winter season? Here are 12 acts definitely worth checking out at Greater Boston’s top venues, organized by genre. (Sites include TD Garden, Roadrunner, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, House of Blues, City Winery, and DCU Center; a guide to smaller venues is coming soon.)
caughtindot.com
BPDA Community Meeting: 900 Morrissey Blvd. Project
In an effort to grow its housing programs, Pine Street Inn would like to convert the Comfort Inn hotel on Morrissey Blvd. into a supportive residence for formerly homeless people. According to the Boston Globe, Pine Street is partnering with the national nonprofit developer The Community Builders Inc., (TCB) which...
Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far
The Manchester developer chosen by the state to turn the 220-acre former Laconia State School into a massive housing, entertainment, commercial, and medical services campus has never completed a project nearly as large, she said Monday. Her biggest project in New Hampshire, a mixed-use property in Manchester, is three years behind schedule and the subject […] The post Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?
The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England. In...
NECN
Beloved Boston Restaurant Eastern Standard Is Set for Return Nearby
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like one of Boston's best-known restaurants is being reborn. According to a Facebook post from the place, Eastern Standard is planning to reopen, moving from its old location within the Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square to the upcoming Fenway Center development, a life sciences complex that will sit over the Mass. Pike and will help connect Kenmore Square, Audubon Circle, and the Longwood medical area. The post says the following:
Boston Globe
‘A citizen of justice, a citizen of peace,’ Sabina Carlson Robillard dies at 34
During two decades as an activist, Sabina Carlson Robillard became a significant leader in humanitarian relief efforts as she insisted that the voices of those being assisted should always be the most prominent in every discussion. “While you’re listening to me, there are 1.5 million conversations happening on the ground,...
WMUR.com
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Charity hockey game supports Boston firefighter diagnosed with liver cancer
QUINCY -- Firefighters from neighboring towns often help each other out at multi-alarm fires, but on Sunday they spent time helping one particular comrade on the hockey rink. There was a charity hockey game to support Boston firefighter Matt Troy, who has been diagnosed with stage four liver cancer. Matt is an avid hockey player, so the Quincy Fire Department faced off against their counterparts from Boston to raise money for Matt's cancer fight.A crowd of people filled the stands. "I'm impressed but I'm really not surprised because Matt is that type of guy that everybody is going to show up and support," said friend and Quincy firefighter Michael Bind. Matt and his fiancee attended the game. The 30-year-old was born and raised in Quincy, and joined the fire department after a stint with the Marines.
