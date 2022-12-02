ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 College Hill Rd Unit 1, Somerville

New Buyer Incentive, $15,000 back to buyer for closing costs and rate buy down with an accepted offer by 12/17/22! This is an amazing new condo in a fantastic West Somerville neighborhood bordering Tufts University! This two-level condo has an open and flexible floorplan that was designed with today’s buyer in mind. Stunning finishes and colors throughout your new home. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a laundry room and study nook for your remote office needs. Sunlight floods the entire home through gorgeous windows. Professional chef’s kitchen includes Bosch appliances and a custom range hood. Enjoy all of what Tufts University and this bustling West Somerville location has to offer. Close to Davis Square, Harvard Square, and the College Avenue Green line stop.
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
Boston One Of The Top Cities People Are Moving Out Of, But Where Are They Going?

Boston, in the opinion of many, is the best city to live. It has top notch hospitals, amazing schools and it’s very accessible. However, what many don’t talk about is the cost to live here. It’s been known for a long time that Boston is one of the most expensive cities to live. For this reason, it has now become one of the top cities that people are moving out of. According to Redfin, “Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter.” Where are people moving? Topping the list: Sacramento, CA. Rounding out the rest of the top five, Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego and Tampa. As far as other reasons why people are moving out of Boston? The rise of remote work after the pandemic. According to Redfin: “Homebuyers typically leave expensive coastal job centers more than they leave other places, a trend that started before the pandemic and picked up steam due to remote work and rising housing costs.”
7 not so lucky for South Boston commuters

Andrew McCourt shows us the line for a 7 bus in South Boston around 8:30 a.m. He had some time to ponder the situation:. Can someone at the T help #7 riders understand why morning commuters have to constantly deal with this absurdity? You’re failing us. McCourt later learned...
12 must-see concerts at Boston’s top venues this winter

Rock, country, funk, rap and more are on the agenda from December-February. Looking for your live music fix this winter season? Here are 12 acts definitely worth checking out at Greater Boston’s top venues, organized by genre. (Sites include TD Garden, Roadrunner, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, House of Blues, City Winery, and DCU Center; a guide to smaller venues is coming soon.)
BPDA Community Meeting: 900 Morrissey Blvd. Project

In an effort to grow its housing programs, Pine Street Inn would like to convert the Comfort Inn hotel on Morrissey Blvd. into a supportive residence for formerly homeless people. According to the Boston Globe, Pine Street is partnering with the national nonprofit developer The Community Builders Inc., (TCB) which...
Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far

The Manchester developer chosen by the state to turn the 220-acre former Laconia State School into a massive housing, entertainment, commercial, and medical services campus has never completed a project nearly as large, she said Monday. Her biggest project in New Hampshire, a mixed-use property in Manchester, is three years behind schedule and the subject […] The post Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Beloved Boston Restaurant Eastern Standard Is Set for Return Nearby

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like one of Boston's best-known restaurants is being reborn. According to a Facebook post from the place, Eastern Standard is planning to reopen, moving from its old location within the Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square to the upcoming Fenway Center development, a life sciences complex that will sit over the Mass. Pike and will help connect Kenmore Square, Audubon Circle, and the Longwood medical area. The post says the following:
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Charity hockey game supports Boston firefighter diagnosed with liver cancer

QUINCY -- Firefighters from neighboring towns often help each other out at multi-alarm fires, but on Sunday they spent time helping one particular comrade on the hockey rink. There was a charity hockey game to support Boston firefighter Matt Troy, who has been diagnosed with stage four liver cancer. Matt is an avid hockey player, so the Quincy Fire Department faced off against their counterparts from Boston to raise money for Matt's cancer fight.A crowd of people filled the stands. "I'm impressed but I'm really not surprised because Matt is that type of guy that everybody is going to show up and support," said friend and Quincy firefighter Michael Bind. Matt and his fiancee attended the game. The 30-year-old was born and raised in Quincy, and joined the fire department after a stint with the Marines. 
