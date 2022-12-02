Jimmy Jönsson, FSFPE, Named 2023 President of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers; Bob Libby, PE, FSFPE, Elected President-Elect

BeeHero, an Israeli aggrotech startup that develops technology to save bees, raised $42 million in a Series B funding round. The company has now raised $64 million to date. If the bees were to become extinct, then the world’s plant life would die out. Sure, most people think that bees exist to provide us with honey. But honey is just a bi-product of the bee’s main function. Bees are an integral part of pollination… Read More Here.

2 DAYS AGO