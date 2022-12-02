Jimmy Jönsson, FSFPE, Named 2023 President of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers; Bob Libby, PE, FSFPE, Elected President-Elect

Read full article on original website
thehypemagazine.com
Meet Zandra A. Cunningham One of the Youngest Millionaires in America
22-year-old Zandra A. Cunningham has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the youngest millionaires in America. Zandra’s fascination with entrepreneurship began when she was nine years old, inspired by a simple “no” from her dad. That “no” sparked a full line of plant-based skincare available on the shelves of major retailers such as Target.
csengineermag.com
Derby Building Products Promotes Michael Morris to Senior Vice President of Sales
QUEBEC CITY, QC – Derby Building Products today announced the promotion of Michael Morris to the position of Senior Vice President of Sales. Mike started with Derby in January of 2018 as a Regional Sales Manager, and was promoted to Vice President of Sales in September of 2019 to lead sales for the Tando® brand. Today’s promotion gives Morris responsibility for all Derby Brands across all channels in addition to customer service leadership.
fashionunited.com
Hush appoints Sarah Miles as its new CEO
Women’s fashion and lifestyle brand Hush has appointed former Amazon and Diageo executive Sarah Miles as its new chief executive. With more than 25 years of experience successfully driving growth across major UK and international consumer brands, Miles will join Hush on January 16, 2023, from global prestige beauty group Sephora, having previously been CEO of beauty e-commerce platform Feelunique.
gcimagazine.com
L’Oréal USA Appoints Chief Transformation Officer, North America
L’Oréal USA has named Rahquel Purcell its chief transformation officer, North America, the first executive to hold this position in the region. She previously held the role as chief operations officer, North America. Purcell will drive an ambitious transformation agenda to adapt and evolve L’Oréal’s operating models for...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Copart Appoints Leah Stearns As New Chief Financial Officer
* COPART ANNOUNCES HIRING OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER. * ANNOUNCED ADDITION OF TWO NEW MEMBERS TO ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER LEAH STEARNS AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER PAUL KIRKPATRICK. * BOTH NEW EXECUTIVES WILL BEGIN THEIR DUTIES WITH COPART ON DEC. 5 Source text...
Aviation International News
People in Aviation
The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) appointed Declan Fitzpatrick as interim CEO succeeding Diarmuid Ó Conghaile, who has accepted a position as managing director of Wizz Air Malta. Fitzpatrick has 16 years of experience with IAA, having previously held the position of director of regulatory performance and innovation. The Malibu...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israel High Tech Scene November 26 – December 2
BeeHero, an Israeli aggrotech startup that develops technology to save bees, raised $42 million in a Series B funding round. The company has now raised $64 million to date. If the bees were to become extinct, then the world’s plant life would die out. Sure, most people think that bees exist to provide us with honey. But honey is just a bi-product of the bee’s main function. Bees are an integral part of pollination… Read More Here.
aiexpress.io
Zetwerk Acquires Unimacts – FinSMEs
Zetwerk Manufacturing, a Bengaluru, India-based international supply of producing throughout industrial and client merchandise, acquired Unimacts, a Lexington, MA-based manufacturing companies firm, which was valued $39M. With the acquisition, Zetwerk Manufacturing will develop and diversify, offering speedy entry to marquee photo voltaic and wind-power prospects. The chief workforce at Unimacts,...
beefmagazine.com
2023 Beef Improvement Federation Research Symposium announced
Make plans now to attend the 2023 Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Research Symposium and Convention that will be hosted July 3-6 in Calgary, Canada. The BIF Symposium features two and one-half days of educational programming with focused on this year’s theme “Precision Breeding.” July 3, kicks off with the Young Producer Symposium at 1 p.m. followed by the Welcome and Scholarship Reception. Monday evening the National Association of Animal Breeders (NAAB) will host its biennial symposium at 7 p.m.
hstoday.us
U.S. Marshals CTO Christine Finnelle Becomes DHS Director of Enterprise Architecture
Christine Finnelle has joined the Department of Homeland Security as the Director of Enterprise Architecture. Finnelle comes to DHS after nearly seven years at the U.S. Marshals Service, where she served as Chief Technology Officer beginning in 2019. Finnelle’s career has included work for the Department of Justice at The...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Two Career Physician Marriages and Partnerships with Dr. Yolanda Becker and Dr. Bryan Becker
Two Career Physician Marriages and Partnerships with Dr. Yolanda Becker and Dr. Bryan Becker. Marriages and domestic partnerships between physicians are not unusual. Unfortunately, the practice of medicine can be stressful. Managing a successful relationship between physicians takes some effort and planning. The shared experience of healthcare and having a partner who shares a perspective and passion for medicine is a positive. But some conventional strategies for domestic bliss simply doesn’t work when it comes to busy physicians.
Ramkumar: Innovations for global security
With heightened political tensions in some regions of the world, high-tech sectors like defense, personnel protection and semiconductor are gaining due attention. Advanced textiles find applications such as decontamination wipes, body armor, medical textiles, wearables, etc. Investment in science and technology to boost innovation and grow the economy is recognized...
