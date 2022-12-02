Read full article on original website
globalspec.com
Pfeiffer Vacuum introduces new ACP 90 Multi-stage Roots pumps
Pfeiffer Vacuum recently introduced its new Multi-stage Roots pumps — the ACP 90 range, specifically designed for oil- and particle-free applications in the pressure range between atmosphere up to 3x10-2 hPa. ACP 90 pumps can deliver strong performance to meet the requirements where clean and dry vacuum is needed in applications such as drying, sterilization, coating as well as semiconductor and research and development.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
Control Engineering
Robots are becoming more flexible and resilient
Developments in hardware, software and artificial intelligence (AI) are making robots more flexible and resilient and able to perform more tasks in applications they couldnt’t before. Industries that stand to benefit the most include food and beverage, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, logistics and construction as companies are trying to fill labor...
CNBC
Rolls-Royce uses hydrogen produced with wind and tidal power to test jet engine
The test was carried out at an outdoor site in the U.K. and used a converted regional aircraft engine from London-listed Rolls-Royce. The hydrogen came from facilities at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, an archipelago in waters north of mainland Scotland. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Bekaert To Achieve 100% Renewable Power Supply In United States
* ENTERS INTO A 28 MW VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY. * NV BEKAERT SA HAS NOW SIGNED A VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY TO SOURCE ELECTRICITY FROM A 27.7 MW SOLAR FARM IN TEXAS, US. ORIGIS ENERGY. * TWO RENEWABLE ENERGY FACILITIES ARE...
Graphene is a proven supermaterial, but manufacturing the versatile form of carbon at usable scales remains a challenge
“Future chips may be 10 times faster, all thanks to graphene”; “Graphene may be used in COVID-19 detection”; and “Graphene allows batteries to charge 5x faster” – those are just a handful of recent dramatic headlines lauding the possibilities of graphene. Graphene is an incredibly light, strong and durable material made of a single layer of carbon atoms. With these properties, it is no wonder researchers have been studying ways that graphene could advance material science and technology for decades. I never know what to expect when I tell people I study graphene – some have never heard of it, while...
satnews.com
Agile Space Industries new CEO comes from Redwire
Agile Space Industries, the aerospace propulsion company enlisted by NASA, the Department of Defense, and defense contractors for more than a decade, appointed aerospace industry veteran Chris Pearson as Chief Executive Officer. During Pearson’s 25 years in the industry, he has built and led high-growth space organizations with experience at the subsystem, satellite, and mission level.
Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic
Chinese researchers have created the first ceramic substance in the world that can flex like metal. This development, if true, could improve artificial joints and engine performance. Before this discovery, it was commonly believed that a ceramic's flexibility and strength were opposites and that either would worsen if the other...
wasteadvantagemag.com
AI, Robotics, and Data Capture: Now and Next
As the industry responds to the commitments made by consumer-packaged goods companies to use more post-consumer recycled content, the demand for robotics to modernize existing recycling facilities continues to thrive. The story of the recycling industry is one of constant change and innovation. Regardless of the challenge, recyclers have risen...
earth.com
Unlocking hydrogen's potential as a green fuel
A team of researchers led by Princeton University and Rice University has recently combined iron, copper, and a simple LED light to develop a low-cost technique which could be key to distributing hydrogen, a fuel packing massive amounts of energy with no carbon pollution. By using nanotechnology and advanced computation methods, the experts managed to split hydrogen from liquid ammonia, a process that until now has been very expensive and energy intensive. This technique could be employed to realize hydrogen’s potential as a clean, low emission fuel which could help meet energy demands without intensifying the climate crisis.
takeitcool.com
Global Centrifugal Pump Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2027
The ‘Global Centrifugal Pump Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global centrifugal pump market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like impeller type, stage segments, flow type, end use, and major regions.
salestechstar.com
Aspire Systems positioned as the leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Application Transformation Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Application Transformation Services vendors. Aspire Systems, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of Service excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named...
myscience.org
Iron for energy storage
In the futuere the metal could store energy from renewable sources, for example for transportation. Energy from sun or wind is weather-dependent and lacks an efficient way to store and transport it. Scientists from the Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung and TU Eindhoven are investigating iron as a possible energy carrier. The idea is to store excess energy in iron and release it through combustion of iron into iron oxide. The team is working to understand the underlying processes and upscale the technique to industrial relevance.
aiexpress.io
Nvidia showcases groundbreaking generative AI research at NeurIPS 2022
Nvidia showcased groundbreaking synthetic intelligence (AI) improvements at NeurIPS 2022. The {hardware} large continues to push the boundaries of expertise in machine studying (ML), self-driving vehicles, robotics, graphics, simulation and extra. The three classes of awards at NeurIPS 2022 have been these: excellent important monitor papers, excellent datasets and benchmark...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Recovering Hydrogen Fuel from Non-Recyclable Waste
As the global population and living standards continue to expand, so does the consumption of commodities and energy. Globalization’s escalating economic growth has been accompanied by an equal rise in energy consumption, reaching unparalleled levels in history. On the other hand, due to growing commodities, waste generation has been accelerating. Faced with these problems, there is a growing consensus on the need to develop a new energy model which will simultaneously address these issues and stimulate the economy. One such solution is to generate hydrogen fuel from waste. Waste-to-hydrogen technology provides low-carbon, clean energy while dealing with non-recyclable waste, a win-win situation for climate protection and the waste management industry. Several waste-to-hydrogen projects are already running, and more are in development.
gcaptain.com
TotalEnergies Joins Ammonia-Fueled Tanker Project
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) – France’s TotalEnergies said it has joined a shipping project building test tankers which can be powered by ammonia, part of moves to speed up maritime industry decarbonisation. Widely used in industrial applications, ammonia’s suitability as a transport fuel has been limited because of...
3printr.com
HoPro-3D: 3D printing by combining UV polymerisation and multiphoton polymerisation
Together with industrial partners, the Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology ILT has developed a novel system for producing high-resolution microcomponents by photo-crosslinking. Thanks to their work in the project “High productivity and detail accuracy in additive manufacturing by combining UV polymerization and multiphoton polymerization – HoPro-3D,” polymer microstructures can now be produced economically and customized in one machine.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: In an engineering lab at the University of Michigan, tiny robots, boats and bridges inspired by origami
The tiny robots start out flat, thin wafers of layered silicon, gold and plastic. It’s the heat created by an electric current that makes them fold along etched grooves, bending themselves into grippers, tiny boxes, even bee-sized origami cranes, moving in more complex ways that most microscale robots. This...
tedmag.com
DistributED: Technology Training With Siemens
Using all technology available today, Siemens is combining a field app, virtual reality, and Siemens University to help with training and introducing new products. David Quatela, the Head of Siemens’ Creative Services Team, joined the DistributED with tED magazine podcast to talk about how these digital products were created, how they work, and why they are successful.
datafloq.com
3D Printing Making the Next Storm-Resistant Home
Global climate change is associated with inhospitable aridness and torrential hurricanes alike. As the planet’s surface warms, the atmosphere sequesters more moisture and creates drought conditions. Then, when storms do hit, the rainfall and its impacts can be monstrous. Humans need durable shelters at any time, but this need...
