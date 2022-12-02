Bet this never happened in Brockway, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook. The Seattle monorail took a little nap this morning, losing power near Fifth and Stewart. Riders were able to disembark down fire department ladders, and so far there’s been no word about the cause. You owe it to yourself to see the KIRO interview with eyewitness Sharon Sherpa, who has been a flight attendant in Nepal and had a phobia in Japan.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO