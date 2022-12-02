Read full article on original website
South Hamilton basketball sweeps doubleheader against Perry
The South Hamilton Hawks basketball teams made the trip south into Dallas County on Friday night, to take on the Perry Bluejays in their Heart of Iowa Conference opener at Perry High School. South Hamilton’s girls and boys teams entered with unblemished records, while Perry’s girls entered at 2-0 and the Perry boys were in their season-opener.
Eagle Grove wrestling wins Gilbert Duals
The Eagle Grove Eagles wrestling team made the trip down to Gilbert High School on Saturday, to compete in the Gilbert Duals. The Eagles were joined by the host Tigers, BCLUW/SH, Southeast Valley and Southeast Polk’s JV. Eagle Grove opened their day with a 54-24 win over Southeast Valley,...
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows sweeps doubleheader with St. Edmond
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams opened North Central Conference play at home on Friday night, as they hosted the Gaels of Fort Dodge, St. Edmond at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School in Clarion. The CGD girls picked up where they left off following their domination of Eagle Grove on Monday,...
Webster City wrestling competes at DCG Mustang Invitational on Saturday
The Webster City Wrestling team made the drive down Highway 17 into Dallas County on Saturday morning, to compete at the DCG Andy Jacobson Mustang Invitational at Dallas Center-Grimes High School in Grimes. The Lynx were one of 14 teams in attendance, joined by the host Mustangs, Ankeny Centennial, ADM, Carroll, Creston, Des Moines East, Interstate 35, Lewis Central, Nevada, Oskaloosa, PCM and West Marshall.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Roland-Story wrestling compete in Cliff Keen Invitational in Independence
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Roland-Story wrestling teams made the trip to northeast Iowa on Saturday to compete in the Cliff Keen Invitational at Independence High School. Joining the two at the tournament were the host Mustangs, Alburnett, Algona, Carlisle, Crestwood, Clear Creek-Amana, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Denver, Des Moines Lincoln, Dubuque Senior, Fennimore (IL), Fort Madison, (2A) #8 Greene County, Harrisburg (SD), (1A) #3 Lisbon, Milton (WI), New Hampton/Turkey Valley, (2A) #1 Osage, Pleasant Valley, Solon, South Tama County, Tinley Park (IL), Union Community, Waterloo East, West Burlington/Notre Dame and West Liberty.
Webster City girls fall on the road at Clear Lake, 63-37
The Webster City Lynx girls basketball team made the trip north on I-35 on Friday night, to take on the Clear Lake Lions in North Central Conference action at Clear Lake High School. The Lynx entered with an 0-3 mark, while Clear Lake entered at 1-1. Clear Lake held control...
Webster City school superintendent search to start December 7.
The search to find a new Webster City Community School superintendent will begin on Wednesday. The Webster City school board will begin its task on finding the replacement for Mandy Ross who will be retiring at the end of June,2023. Ross has been superintendent for the past five years. The board meeting will begin at 12 noon on Wednesday at the school office at 820 Des Moines Street. Three superintendent search firms and their representatives will make their presentations to the board about the services they offer for finding a new superintendent. The first presentation will begin at 12:30 Wednesday with representatives of EDWise,LLC from Alta,Iowa. The second presentation begins at 1:45 with representatives of Grundmeyer Leader Services from Huxley. The final presentation begins at 3:00 with representatives of McPherson and Jacobson,LLC from Omaha. The Webster City school will make a decision late Wednesday afternoon on which of three firms will be in charge of finding a new school superintendent.
Gage Burney
Gage Burney, 19, of Webster City passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, December 5, 2022 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center.
Eldon Kinnetz
Eldon Kinnetz, 91, of Webster City, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Iowa Specialty Hospital, in Clarion. Private family services will be held at a later date. Boman Funeral Home of Webster City is in charge of arrangements. Cards may be sent to the funeral home.
Pat Wagner
Pat Wagner, 84, of Fort Dodge died Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Harlingen Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 8th from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, with a scripture service to follow at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center.
