PHOTOS: Crash at 12th and Wolcott Slows Traffic, Airbags Deployed
A crash has temporarily slowed traffic at the intersection of 12th and Wolcott Street in Casper. According to dispatch, a two-car accident occurred around 1:20 pm on Monday afternoon. Dispatch stated that there were no injuries reported but airbags on the Chevy Impala did deploy. Officers are directing traffic to...
Cloudy, Grey Skies to Become Sunny this Afternoon, West Wind Persists in Casper
In any rough place where it caught. Today's forecast is cloudy, but gradually becomes sunny this afternoon with a high near 37 degrees, per the National Weather Service. Tonight, too, will be cloudy with a low about 22 degrees and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Tomorrow looks sunny,...
oilcity.news
Roads reopen to all traffic between Mills and Evansville
MILLS, Wyo. — After being closed to light, high-profile vehicles this morning due to strong wind gusts, Highway 258 has been reopened to all traffic in both directions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. According to the National Weather Service, the winds have died down somewhat since the morning...
Drive-Through Lightshow and Scavenger Hunt at the Casper Speedway
The Casper Speedway is now offering a drive-through lightshow and scavenger hunt at 1277 Amoco Road. Weather permitting, the event is open Mondays and Friday & Saturday through the rest of the month from 5 - 9 p.m. "I'm from Casper, this is home, I'm raising my kids here and...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
Between Mills, Evansville Road Closed for Light, High Profile Vehicles Due to Gusting Winds
Wyoming 258, between Mills and Evansville, is currently closed for light to high profile vehicles due to gusting winds. There are several slick spots in and around Natrona County, with the most extreme located between Glenrock in Casper and between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Blvd and the End of State Route.
Sunny Day for Casper, Wind Chill as Low as -5
Looks like we have a little break before the snow showers headed this way on Friday. Today is forecast to be mostly sunny, but wind gusts reach up to 49 mph, adding a chill of -5. The high today is 34 degree.
Downtown Casper Eatery ‘Crav-A-bowl’ Is Closing
Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022). The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:. Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is...
Casper Gas Prices Drop, National Average Could be Under $3 a Gallon by Christmas
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/2/22–12/5/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/28/22–12/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats
On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
Check out Pictures of Winter Fest at David Street Station
On Friday, David Street Station hosted Winter Fest, where the community could come enjoy hot cocoa, games, and sledding. Check out the pictures of Winter Fest below.
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting
In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
Pictures With Santa (And a Horse!) Benefitting Casper Humane Society
You better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout, we're telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to...the Alisha Collins Real Estate Team! And now, on Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10, you and your family can meet the big guy himself!. You can also take...
Casper Man Charged in Garage Burglary Bound Over for Trial
A Casper man charged with multiple burglary counts, including allegedly stealing $35,000 in cash -- was bound over for trial after waving his preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, is charged with grand theft by stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to...
Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued
A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
Gingerbread House Contest & More at the National Historic Trails Center This Week, Casper
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper reopened Thursday after a brief closure for maintenance on Wednesday. The 7th Annual Gingerbread House Contest is happening this week at the National Historic Trails Center. Contestants are welcome to display their creations December 4th through the 10th at the Center, but...
