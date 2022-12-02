ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Scorebook Live

Olympia knocks off 3-time defending state champ OCP

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA – It may be early in the high school boys’ basketball season, but the Olympia Titans and Orlando Christian Prep Warriors put on a show for the ages on Saturday night. Spurred on by the clutch play of senior EJ “Jizzle” James and a spectacular first-half three-point shooting ...
ORLANDO, FL

