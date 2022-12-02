Read full article on original website
SkySports
Thriston Lawrence holds off Clement Sordet charge to clinch home South Africa Open title
Lawrence stuttered to a two-over-par 74 in his final round after dropping five shots in as many holes on the back nine, not helped by a double-bogey on the 15th that allowed Sordet to draw level after the South African had been cruising to the win. They were neck and...
SkySports
Hero World Challenge: Viktor Hovland holds off Scottie Scheffler to clinch PGA Tour title again
Hovland was in danger of squandering a two-shot lead on the final hole when he pulled his second shot from an awkward lie on the edge of a bunker into the water, but the Ryder Cup star got up and down to salvage an unlikely bogey. Scheffler also bogeyed the...
SkySports
Why England can dream of World Cup glory even with France and Kylian Mbappe to come in the quarter-finals
Jude Bellingham started running and kept on going. From the edge of his own six-yard box, he was soon sprinting over the halfway line, only now with the ball at his feet, Senegal players trailing in his wake, and possibilities unfurling before him. The passage of play that led to...
SkySports
Rory McIlroy to make Irish Open at K Club return in 2023
The world No 1 will return to the site of his first professional victory on Irish soil when the event gets under way at the K Club from September 7 next year. The four-time major champion secured a famous victory at the County Kildare venue in 2016 by producing a stunning birdie-par-eagle finish to win the island of Ireland's national open by three strokes.
SkySports
World Cup 2022 - England 3-0 Senegal: Gareth Southgate's side set up quarter-final showdown with France
England set up a huge World Cup quarter-final showdown with defending champions France after easing past Senegal with a 3-0 victory in the last 16. After a sluggish start at the Al Bayt Stadium, England burst into life in the 39th minute when Jude Bellingham brilliantly set up Jordan Henderson for the opener.
SkySports
Australia beat West Indies by 164 runs in first Test as Nathan Lyon takes six wickets
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul saw Australia to a 164-run win over West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series. Lyon bagged 6-128 as the West Indies, chasing 498 for victory, were dismissed for 333 before tea on the final day in Perth, with the bowler taking his 21st Test five-for.
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Ron Walker is joined by Rob Dorsett to look back on England's win over Senegal and ahead to their quarter-final with France. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports
Bukayo Saka insists he is not the next Kylian Mbappe as England prepare to take on France at the World Cup
Bukayo Saka has rejected the notion that he can be the "next Kylian Mbappe" as England prepare to take on France in the World Cup quarter-finals this weekend. After beating Senegal 3-0 on Sunday night, England's next challenge is against the reigning World Cup champions - spearheaded by talisman Mbappe in attack.
SkySports
Mosconi Cup: Team Europe claim third straight trophy as Joshua Filler sees off USA in Las Vegas
Going into the final day of play, Europe had a two-point buffer on the USA at 8-6 but that lead was soon cut to one as the World Cup of Pool winning duo of Francisco Sanchez Ruiz and David Alcaide struggled for mojo as the USA's duo of vice-captain Skyler Woodward and world champion Shane Van Boening rallied to an important 5-3 win.
SkySports
Liam Livingstone to miss rest of Pakistan tour with knee injury after making England Test debut
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England's first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 with a knee injury. The England all-rounder received his maiden Test cap from Michael Atherton ahead of the start of day one at Rawalpindi, but sustained an injury after the first innings, and has not bowled in the game.
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England manager warns quarter-final opponents France are biggest test his side could face
Gareth Southgate has admitted France pose the biggest test England could possibly face at the World Cup after his side set up a quarter-final clash with the world champions on Saturday. England beat Senegal 3-0 in the last 16 on Sunday to reach the last eight for the second successive...
Tyler Adams is a leader on and off the pitch, the bench leaves a lot to be desired and playing in the Copa America is vital: Six things we learned from the USA's World Cup exit
On some levels, the USA's performance in this World Cup wasn't that eye-opening. The USMNT have now made it to at least the Round of 16 in four of the last five World Cups they've qualified for, so the result was a familiar one in Qatar despite some fresh faces.
SkySports
Eddie Jones: England head coach sacked just nine months before 2023 Rugby World Cup
Jones' exit, confirmed by the Rugby Football Union on Tuesday, comes following a dismal autumn series and leaves England searching for a successor for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which is just nine months away. The RFU said they would "conclude succession planning in the near future", with...
SkySports
Beau Greaves ready to set World Darts Championship stage alight | 'I can beat anyone'
The 18-year-old will be the youngest woman to feature in darts' biggest tournament after sealing her spot via the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit. To nab her place at Alexandra Palace, Greaves clinched eight consecutive Women's Series titles - extending her winning streak to 52 matches - and she is not ready to slow down any time soon.
SkySports
Alice Capsey: England batter ruled out of West Indies tour after suffering broken collarbone
Alice Capsey will miss the remainder of England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's one-day international series opener. The 18-year-old helped England to a dominant 142-run victory as she contributed 17 while opening the batting, but was injured in the sixth over of West Indies' response as she attempted to field the ball on the boundary.
SkySports
World Cup hits & misses: Harry Kane finds form at perfect time, Kylian Mbappe's threat to England defence
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Sunday's action as England reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup to set up a meeting with France next weekend... Gareth Southgate's tactical nous is growing as this tournament goes on. He's been a little bit more adventurous going with a 4-3-3 formation, giving the...
SkySports
Adrian Meronk overhauls Adam Scott to win Australian Open as Ashleigh Buhai takes women's crown
South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai won the women's component of the inaugural dual gender event by a stroke from Shin Jiyai, the South Korean missing a five-foot birdie putt that would have forced a playoff. With the title sewn up early on the men's side, Meronk drained a 40-foot eagle putt...
SkySports
Barcelona monitoring Gabriel Martinelli's World Cup performances - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Barcelona are watching Gabriel Martinelli's World Cup progress closely. Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak will miss the club's mid-season friendlies and faces a race against time to be fit for the return of the Premier League. The England camp are...
SkySports
Brazil turn on the style against South Korea to underline status as favourites - World Cup 2022 hits and misses
It says a lot about the bewildering level of technical ability in this Brazil side that it was their centre-backs, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, who combined to set up Richarlison's brilliant third goal. From front to back, they were all at it, toying with South Korea and administering brutal punishment,...
SkySports
Eddie Jones sacked: The hopes and heartaches of ex-England head coach's seven-year tenure
Over the past seven years he led his team to triumphs but also had his fair share of tribulations. As he departs, we take a look back at the moments which have defined Jones' England tenancy.... Rising from the ashes: From World Cup disaster to world record runs. When Jones...
