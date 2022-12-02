ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Rory McIlroy to make Irish Open at K Club return in 2023

The world No 1 will return to the site of his first professional victory on Irish soil when the event gets under way at the K Club from September 7 next year. The four-time major champion secured a famous victory at the County Kildare venue in 2016 by producing a stunning birdie-par-eagle finish to win the island of Ireland's national open by three strokes.
SkySports

Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Ron Walker is joined by Rob Dorsett to look back on England's win over Senegal and ahead to their quarter-final with France. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports

Eddie Jones: England head coach sacked just nine months before 2023 Rugby World Cup

Jones' exit, confirmed by the Rugby Football Union on Tuesday, comes following a dismal autumn series and leaves England searching for a successor for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which is just nine months away. The RFU said they would "conclude succession planning in the near future", with...
SkySports

Beau Greaves ready to set World Darts Championship stage alight | 'I can beat anyone'

The 18-year-old will be the youngest woman to feature in darts' biggest tournament after sealing her spot via the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit. To nab her place at Alexandra Palace, Greaves clinched eight consecutive Women's Series titles - extending her winning streak to 52 matches - and she is not ready to slow down any time soon.
SkySports

Alice Capsey: England batter ruled out of West Indies tour after suffering broken collarbone

Alice Capsey will miss the remainder of England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's one-day international series opener. The 18-year-old helped England to a dominant 142-run victory as she contributed 17 while opening the batting, but was injured in the sixth over of West Indies' response as she attempted to field the ball on the boundary.
SkySports

Barcelona monitoring Gabriel Martinelli's World Cup performances - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Barcelona are watching Gabriel Martinelli's World Cup progress closely. Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak will miss the club's mid-season friendlies and faces a race against time to be fit for the return of the Premier League. The England camp are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy